Woman Who Shot Portland Trump Supporters Outside ICE HQ Now Plays Victim

What does it take to get arrested around here, anyway? Do shooters who open fire on Trump supporters get a pass in Portland, Ore.? Are laws ever enforced on radical leftists in this town? Why is the shooter not cooling her heels in the county jail and eating ramen and hot sauce?

Pro-Trump YouTube livestreamers, hit in a drive-by shooting on Friday night near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, were lucky that the gun carried pellets and not live ammo.

The scene opens with the victims lining the street and trading insults with leftists. When the shooter drove by, they jeered at the woman, who got out of her car to scream at the men and accuse them of being “fascists.” They responded by calling her a “whore.” Sophomoric, yes. Worthy of responding with potentially deadly force, no.

Someone kicked her car as she slowly pulled away after giving the livestreamers a piece of her mind.

Then the woman made a near-fatal error. She drove around the block and came back again, and when she reached the livestreamers, she opened fire. She carefully aimed and squeezed her trigger over and over. She brags about her proficiency with a gun on her social media account.

For their part, the victims, who included a particularly loud and boisterous livestreamer who goes by the handle Tommyboi, saw a pistol pointing at them from the driver’s window as the sound of shots filled the air. No one thought to hit the deck before the ammunition flew.

They — and she — were lucky to get out alive.

And now we’re hearing from the alleged perp, Isis, the woman who all but admits to being the shooter. After expressing anger over being doxxed and reported — one of our readers commented that he called the realty where she works, and they were appalled — she’s now looking to shift the blame.

In a tearful confession video placing blame for her shooting on the victims, she claims the livestreamers caused facial injuries to her.

“Look what they did to my face,” she demands in her video.

Since we have no basis of comparison, it’s hard to know what she’s talking about. Watch for yourself.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: The woman in the white Lexus who shot journalists with a BB gun near a Portland ICE facility posted a tearful video claiming she’s the victim, despite being the one who attacked journalists filming legally on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/UZgaWynFQ2 — @amuse (@amuse) February 9, 2026

Indeed, anything wrong with her face could have come from someone spraying the woman with pepper or bear spray. Or not. She fails to clear things up in her video.

Let’s stipulate that it’s not very nice to scream at a woman and call her a whore even if she does accuse her political opponent of being a fascist and her attack was a political hate crime. That’s still no reason, however, to form a plan and come back with a gun to hurt people. That’s a crime, Isis.

Worse, actually.

Isis could have been justifiably shot by one of the livestreamers with a gun loaded with deadly ammo. Self-defense allows a legal gun owner to stop a threat to protect others.

My weekend email inquiries to the Portland Police Bureau about the shooting, including details, links, and recordings of this attack — including where they could find the name of the perp — went void until Monday afternoon. A spokesman wrote that they hadn’t looked into the attack until someone filed a police report Monday morning. They assigned the case to the “major crimes” unit.

Is crime fighting in Portland now done on only a complaint-driven basis? How do murder victims file a complaint, anyway?

The sometimes hilarious and potty-mouthed Tommyboi is now a regular near the ICE HQ but has been ordered to stay about a block from the building. This is because he was attacked by an Antifa-friendly insurgent who came up behind him and smashed his head in with a large rock. Despite video and other evidence provided to police and prosecutors, the Multnomah County district attorney declined to prosecute the guy who already has a rap sheet.

The cops have very little to investigate, considering the copious evidence already shared on X (and their inbox). Video of the attack from multiple angles and a video of the males on the street calling her a “whore” were shared on Friday night. Video of one man kicking her white Lexus as she slowed down to screech epithets was quickly shared. Still photos of the woman, her name, occupation, and gun ownership information were shared on Friday night.

Instead of enforcing time, place, manner, and incitement laws against these insurgents, cops let them keep up the neighbors with loud explosions, engage in nightly bullhorn screeching, attack ICE agents, and generally ignore the violence when it occurs. Will drive-bys become part of the noise? Police tolerate it in the name of free speech.

Shooting people isn’t free speech. Someone should tell the cops.

I’m sure they’ll get right on it.

