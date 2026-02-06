West Coast, Messed Coast™ Where Trump Makes Life More, What's That Word Again? Oh Yes, Affordable

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where the most extraordinary thing has happened in one of the most expensive areas of the country since Donald Trump came back to the Oval Office: Things are getting — what's that word again? — Oh, yes, more affordable. This help comes despite howling leftists who haven't been able to repeal the law of supply and demand — yet.

Trump is living rent-free in their heads

All along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, rents have become more affordable since Trump has re-entered office.

Seattle has shed jobs, and Portland is in a fiscal free fall and rents are dropping there. In California, some of the priciest areas of the country report that rents have come down significantly for the first time in years. Here's a sampling of recent reports:

You'd better believe that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was right when he confidently asserted to Fox Business that President Trump's policies have made things more affordable for the average American.

Rents are down… The mass, unfettered immigration, they have pushed up rents, especially for working Americans… So President Trump, by enforcing the border, sending home more than 2 million illegals, we’re now seeing… rents coming down substantially.

The LA Times added that "multifamily housing supply surged while demand dropped, as L.A. County’s population shrank by 28,000 in 2025." Gee, wonder why?

Plus, here's a bonus: More Americans are living to see the lower rents, since the murder rates are the lowest since 1900.

A couple of months ago, I began helping a relative on a fixed income find a place she could afford. I looked online in her area in Oregon and then began getting notifications for much cheaper rents in desirable neighborhoods in… Portland. She left that city long ago, but the cheaper rents may entice her back, as long as she can find a spot without a homeless encampment in the front yard.

Is Karen gone yet?

The cries for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s resignation are growing louder after the Cuban-trained commie was outed by unnamed confidants for changing the Pacific Palisades after-action report to try and make herself look better. I wrote about it in Not Only Did Karen Bass Blow L.A.'s Palisades Fire Response, but She Biffed Her Cover Up, Too.

The bombshell revelation, which has compounded Bass’s other corrupt moves, has Rick Caruso, a Democrat billionaire and Pacific Palisades developer who lost to Bass in 2022, reconsidering his decision to bow out of the 2026 election.

Spencer Pratt, a Pacific Palisades fire victim-turned-outspoken activist, is also running for mayor. I imagine that Pratt, who went from reality TV star to serious spokesman for the Palisades victims, may at some point make a deal with Caruso to join forces.

Pratt has called for Bass to resign.

Local radio talk host, John Kobylt, has also called for Bass's resignation, and the man who owns Hello, Kitty and Pokémon, among other properties, has appealed for "new leadership."

'Ludicrous'

This week, I wrote about how Seattle's Communist Mayor Makes 'Insurrection' Official City Policy by ordering police to chase federal ICE officers and doxx their identities and whereabouts to ICE-chasing groups.

The outspoken head of the police union, Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), basically told the mayor that it was one of the dumbest things he'd ever heard of. "Pitting two armed law enforcement agencies against each other is ludicrous and will not happen."

"Toothless virtue signaling rhetoric like this has already cost two people their lives. The concept of pitting two armed law enforcement agencies against each other is ludicrous, and will not happen. I will not allow SPOG members to be used as political pawns."

- Mike Solan,… pic.twitter.com/EuwZxVI1uw — Seattle Police Officers Guild (@SPOG1952) January 30, 2026

Come the little children unto me

Public and private students are being conscripted into the teachers' union army to attack ICE agents.

In Washington State, Jonathan Choe reports that unattended middle school students were allowed to wander the streets along Green Lake Park Way, and one of the students fell into the lake.

He was taken by medics on a gurney to be treated.

#BREAKING: Parents say a 12-year-old Hamilton International Middle School student fell into the water during an anti-ICE protest.

This incident happened Thursday afternoon in Seattle along W. Green Lake Way N. near the Aqua Theater.

Authorities say the boy struggled to make it… pic.twitter.com/fwrNrUhvDv — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) February 5, 2026

And in Portland (naturally), five and six-year-old Montessori students were instructed on how to protest.

BREAKING - Shocking video out of Portland, Oregon shows teachers at the Portland Montessori School leading children, some no older than 5 or 6, in an anti ICE protest, sparking mass calls to remove any licenses the school may have.



The “teachers” look exactly how to think. pic.twitter.com/tspG0ZIQ3v — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 31, 2026

🎶Letters! We get letters! 🎶

James from Bellingham, Wash., responded to my story about the Seattle jury that found the city liable for the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was enticed to the BLM and Antifa “autonomous zone” during the 2020 “Summer of Love” and murdered by Antifa “security.”

Because of roadblocks and the police’s agreement not to set foot in the CHAZ/CHOP zone, bumbling terrorists posing as “medics” tried to get the kid and his younger friend, who was seriously wounded, to a hospital.

The jury awarded his father $30 million in real and compensatory damages for the city’s lawlessness, as I wrote about in West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Finally, a Little Justice for Victims of Seattle's 'Summer of Love'.

Victoria,

To me, it is the vast unwashed expressing an opinion of the Democrat oligarchy which runs the state and which the jungle primary and mail-in ballots prevent them from expressing.

An attorney friend commented that his attorney daughter could have been involved in the case, but did not.

He also commented that Plaintiff's attorney was sanctioned during the trial for some reason and that he believed the judge committed reversible error in his rulings. Time will tell. But one would hope it might be a wake-up call.

I always look forward to your columns.

James

They haven't ruined everything — yet

They have a saying in the Pacific Northwest, "the mountain's out today." This guy hit the trifecta.

Just landed in Denver. I was able to get Mount Rainier, Mount St. Helens, Mt. Adams, and Mt. Hood all in one picture while on the flight! pic.twitter.com/Pyir0VKV9L — Jonathan Pulley (@WhidbeyWXGuy) February 4, 2026