West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Anti-ICE Attorneys General — Like This Guy — Met Secretly in Portland

The news along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ is humbling. If you want to see what the United States will be under a far-left political activist who hates you, and you can't remember the actions of President Autopen, watch the leftists work in the states of Washington, Oregon, and California. The memories will come rushing back.

There's a little positive news from Congressman Darrell Issa, a California Republican who kept the heat on the man who tried to imprison President Donald Trump twice. Sure, Jack Smith was trying to do anything, including lying to judges and criminalizing First Amendment-protected speech, to throw Donald Trump into the hoosegow, but we'll take the good news where we can find it.

Washington State Democrats have begun a naked takeover of the elected job of Sheriff in the state. And there was a secret confab in Portland of anti-ICE attorneys general to continue planning resistance against President Donald Trump.

Let's start with the private meeting.

No notice

As someone who is on many email lists, I was surprised when my public notices and press releases from Oregon's newish, opportunistic, look-at-me attorney general, Dan Rayfield, were radio silent about meetings in Portland with attorneys general from Minnesota, Maine, Hawaii, and California. What were they doing in the middle of the Antifastani occupation zone?

You'd think Mr. Social Media would have talked that up in advance, but naw. It turns out one would have had to go on his AG's website a few days before to find out about the meeting. Somehow, I didn't receive an invitation. Hundreds of leftist activists did, however.

A Portland friend, Laughing at Liberals, tagged me in an excerpt he edited from the post-meeting, sotto voce confab before an audience of non-profit czars and czarinas.

Here's where Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison makes multiple factual errors about Renee Good ramming her car into an ICE agent and then encourages the crowd to continue resisting just like her.

The audience in the auditorium of my old high school was told stories about how the AGs worked together, cartel-like, to sue the Trump Administration 54 times, slightly more than one lawsuit for each week of the president's latest term of office. Rob Bonta and the others were so pleased with themselves.

While Oregon is suing Trump with other states over his tariffs, a decision is being awaited by the U.S. Supreme Court; they all share hostility toward law enforcement they don't have control over, specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They're also suing on the issue of birthright citizenship. Losing that Supreme Court case will blow holes in the Democrat voter turnout machine.

Buckle up.

High noon

The far-left Democrats of Washington State don't like the independence of the state's sheriffs and how they're accountable to their constituents and not the party in charge. They successfully neutered the King County (Seattle) sheriff in 2020 by ending elections for that office and allowing an appointment only by the hyper-political leftists running that county's council. They changed the traditional sheriff's role from one set in state law to a county-dictated job defined by (Seattle) "stakeholders."

Reminder: Sheriffs grant gun permits.

Now, state Democrat legislators are proposing Senate Bill 5974 to require elected sheriffs to subject themselves to a new state board that would remove them if they're not woke enough. They think voters won't notice that the bill deprives them of their right to vote for their own sheriff.

Reach out to your legislators and tell them what you think of SB 5974! This law empowers an unelected commission to overturn the will of voters and use vague discretionary powers to remove democratically elected sheriffs. Follow me here. #No5974 — Sheriff Keith Swank (@Swank4America) January 22, 2026

The move would neutralize local choice.

This will likely pass because there are so few Republicans to counteract it. (See the conversation in my first item about birthright citizenship and illegal aliens.) No doubt Bob Ferguson, who said he'd never raise taxes in the name of affordability and did just that on his first day as governor, will sign it.

And poof! Bye-bye, local sheriffs.

Rage against their machine

The machine is already trying to neutralize the most outspoken sheriff in Washington State.

Pierce County (Tacoma area) Sheriff Keith Swank gave fiery testimony about the bill recently and was reprimanded by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

This letter just went out to all sheriffs and chiefs and the media. This is what happens when you don’t tow the party line. Everyone should read this and ask your sheriff if he supports expulsion for Sheriff Swank. pic.twitter.com/T5MW0buGod — Sheriff Keith Swank (@Swank4America) January 16, 2026

ICE capers

Washington Democrats are also proposing a bill this week that would ban hiring anyone who has ever served as an ICE agent for a police job in the state of Washington. Seems unconstitutional to ban an entire class of people who served in the federal government from serving in state government. Many of those individuals who serve in ICE are minorities.

Another bill would ban ICE officers from wearing masks.

This is where Swank got into trouble from the cop association while testifying on the latter bill, as quoted in the Washington State Standard:

“My deputies don’t wear masks, but once you pass this law that they can’t, I would not only allow them, but I would encourage them to do so just to see what you do,” he said. “I don’t recognize your authority to impose these controls over me and when you try to remove me from office, thousands of Pierce County residents will surround the County-City Building in downtown Tacoma and will not allow that to happen,” he continued. “I hope it doesn’t come to that, but I, and they, are prepared. Are you prepared?”

You can see why the woke left doesn't like him. His voters, however, love him.

Charlie Kirk bill

California has a Democrat legislative supermajority, which is the chief reason the state is broke, so the chances this bill, named for Turning Point USA's founder, Charlie Kirk, will pass are slim to none.

If you're going to tolerate "hate crime" laws — and I don't like them — this law would ordinarily pass. The problem, however, is that the left has a body count of dead conservatives, and they don't like sending their voters to prison.

AB 1535 ... would add political affiliation as a qualifying characteristic for hate crime charges. The law states that a hate crime "means a criminal act committed, in whole or in part, because of one or more of the following actual or perceived characteristics of the victim," currently including: disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion.

The Hortman-Kirk Political Violence Prevention Act is named for Kirk, who got second billing (it's California, folks) to the Democrat Minnesota Speaker, who was gunned down by the guy who was named to a commission by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and had a "No Kings" poster in the back of his car.

Watch San Diego-area Rep. Darrell Issa fillet Jack Smith

The ousted and unconstitutionally appointed not-so-special counsel Jack Smith was given bowel obstruction removal surgery by Darrell Issa.

.@repdarrellissa: Did you mention that you were spying on seeking records so you could find out about when conversations occurred between the...Speaker of the House and the president? Did you inform the judge or did you hold that back?



Jack Smith: My office didn't spy on anyone. pic.twitter.com/41exgEKzRR — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2026

Kneepad Newsom

Fox News host Jesse Watters likes alliteration, and so do I. His new moniker for Gavin Newsom comes from the gov's unhinged appearance at the yearly Davos, Switzerland, confab, where he bashed Donald Trump on foreign soil and castigated the World Economic Forum (WEF)-goers for being happy to see the president.

He brought red, ahem, kneepads to the confab to undermine Trump.

It was conduct unbefitting a guy who wants to be president. Even Steven A. Smith took him to school on it. Matt transcribed what the sports podcaster told his audience:

“Gavin Newsom, respectfully, what are you doing?” he asked. “You’re the governor of the state of California in the United States of America. Why are you over in Davos, Switzerland, talking to folks and speaking negatively about the president of the United States?” [...] “I have no problem with Gavin Newsom being candid and open about his feelings about our president on United States soil,” Smith made clear. America has always thrived on differences of opinion. But, taking those arguments to a global forum, where foreign leaders already line up to sneer at our country? That’s the most reckless form of vanity, especially for someone who is clearly positioning himself to run for president of the United States.

Vanity, thy name is Kneepad Newsom.

Maybe that's why he appeared miffed at being stuck in the back row while the world's swells were captivated by his president.





Trump walks into Davos → standing ovation.

Newsom looks uncomfortable… probably because California is on fire and choking on bad air while he’s busy acting like a globalist celebrity. 🔥🌫️

Fix your state, Gavin. pic.twitter.com/0yaPEW0wY6 — ARGUSAREL (@alexravida) January 21, 2026

Those birds identify as dead already, Karen

Make sure you're not sipping your soda while watching this lady completely lose it in front of duck hunters in Washington State.

Their play-by-play of the crazy Karen who wanted to stop their legal duck hunting is gold. Grab your Kevlar ear muffs, however, because "the elusive Blue Liberal Karen Fukawff Bird" is a potty mouth.

“That bird identified as dead already.”🤣



Washington state duck hunters encounter the elusive, Blue Liberal Karen Fukawff Bird, who attempts to scare off their prey. pic.twitter.com/DylarjT5wE — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) January 15, 2026

They haven’t ruined everything — yet

The Pacific Ocean crashing into the Tillamook, Ore., coastline.

