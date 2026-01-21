Sorry To Break Up Your Narrative About Renee Good, Lefties, But I've Got Some News...

Since the unfortunate, yet predictable, death of Renee Good on January 7 for committing assault with a deadly weapon by ramming her 4,000-pound SUV into an armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, a persistent lie has been told about her backstory. It’s likely that the left and their media allies believe eliding this part of her past somehow burnishes Good’s leftist credentials — as if ramming her car into a federal officer weren’t radical enough to convince them.

If you look closely, however, the story is changing. The narrative about Good’s later-in-life lesbian “marriage” is quickly evaporating, given an old Irish goodbye by the news media. That doesn’t mean the media have corrected the record, but they have begun to quietly make the inaccurate portrayal of her marital status disappear.

Thanks to independent journalist Julie Kelly, we learn that not only was Good not married to her lesbian partner, but that she legally changed her name to match her paramour’s last name — not through marriage, but via an old-fashioned World B. Free, Metta World Peace, Chad Ochocinco, Snoop Dogg–style name change. “Good” is a great brand name.

We’ve searched marriage records in several states and there is no evidence that Renee Good and Becca Good were married.



Renee Good petitioned for a name change in 2023 so she could share the same last name as her “partner.”



So Becca Good is not her “wife.” pic.twitter.com/2E48tOTPJh — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 13, 2026

As Kelly notes on her Substack, there were federal prosecutors who walked off the job rather than investigate the leftist and revolutionary groups that Good and her partner, Becca Good, were inspired by.

The media and the left — same thing — really have a lack of curiosity about stuff that might make them look bad.

Kelly wrote that they "quit rather than pursue an inquiry into the woman described as the 'widow' of Renee Good, the anti ICE activist shot and killed on January 7."

So even the federal prosecutors went along with the charade.

"An attorney representing Renee Good's estate acknowledged in an interview in the Washington Post that Becca Good was not her wife," Kelly wrote. "Antonio Romanucci, the Chicago-based attorney who also represented the family of George Floyd and succeeded in winning a $27 million settlement for the Floyd family, said Renee's 'partner, parents, and four siblings want 'to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America.'"

Let's face it: it's a factual error to call the now seemingly underground Becca Good a "widow," when she wasn't.

However, though it took a few days, the New York Times and Washington Post eventually came clean about Good's marital status. This is a real departure from their previous reporting, which referred to Becca Good as the "wife" and "widow."

But words matter. Facts matter. These incorrect stories meant the media didn't bother to check the facts when they had a ready-made woke narrative of lesbian, anti-Trump, and pro-criminal. It was too irresistible to check.

The real issue for me is, however, is where that six-year-old boy is going to go now that both his mom and dad, who died in 2023, are gone.

The "widow," Becca Good, doesn't appear to have a legal claim to the child. Renee's most recent ex-husband's dad, Tim Macklin, Sr., a Christian and very sweet sounding man, says that he and his wife would love to have their grandson in their home. He told Fox and Friends that "the lady, Rebecca, is taking care of him. We're praying, you know, to get some kind of legal custody. We can be in charge. We don't want to take him from anybody."

If you've got more room on your prayer list, here are a couple more names to add to it.

