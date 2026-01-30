Seattle's Communist Mayor Makes 'Insurrection' Official City Policy

You can't say Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is naive about la Revolución. After all, she's been part of it. Now she's leading it.

Wilson's entire Seattle public persona has been as a professional protester via her personal non-profit, Transit Riders Union. She rode that revolutionary bandwagon to the city's highest office. Antifa served as security for at least one of her campaign events. But now, as la jefa, she's making la insurrección revolución an official city bought-and-paid-for business.

The anti-capitalist Wilson doesn't like cops and believes the best police force is a defunded one. So it is rich irony that she's making the Seattle Police her private Signal chat Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chasers. Put another way, the police have been conscripted into Katie Wilson's private anti-ICE army.

Wilson outlined her plan to sic the police on ICE agents on Thursday. She says the police will inform "community partners" — leftist groups — where to find the ICE agents.

This is a digital version of what insurgents from Communists in the 1980s to jihadists in the 2000s have done: Recruit, co-opt, or elevate city leaders to use police to secede from constitutional authority to create a "liberated" zone for the populations in their jurisdictions. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) January 30, 2026

The Center for Security Policy senior analyst, J. Michael Waller, notes that Wilson's directives are things he saw as an intelligence operative in Latin America back in the day. The revoluncionarias, like Seattle's Katie Wilson (and LA's Karen Bass), are elevated by the cadre and then "use police to secede from constitutional authority to create a 'liberated' zone for the populations in their jurisdictions."

Waller wrote an excellent book about the intelligence community called Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains. Read it.

What Waller describes is right out of recent Seattle history. The CHAZ/CHOP Zone didn't work out so well for "the people" of Seattle, as I reported in West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Finally, a Little Justice for Victims of Seattle's 'Summer of Love'.

Mayor Wilson writes that she has banned ICE from her city and has ordered police to spy on ICE and report their whereabouts to her cadre of "trusted community organizations." She has ordered police to record and collect evidence against ICE agents and investigate their identities to presumably bring charges against them and perhaps doxx them to "community partners." The mayor has also dedicated $4 million to buy lawyers for illegal aliens.





Wilson says she's also begun a "Stand Together Seattle" movement, urging private property owners to post a sign declaring that ICE isn't welcome without a warrant. ProTip: Federal agents carrying out these arrests carry warrants. This is just a way to continue the fiction that they don't have them. Retaining that leftist talking point is more important than the truth for the left.

Wilson Isn't Alone: EVIL: Look at the Smile on This Top Cop's Face as She Suggests That Arizonans Can Shoot ICE Agents

Wilson comes by her leftist self-entitlement honestly: through her enabling parents. The 43-year-old's parents, professors in Manhattan, send her money to pay for daycare for her baby. During her campaign, she illegally labeled $10,000 in daycare costs, paid by her parents, as campaign expenses. She was given a slap on the wrist and a $250 fine by the city's ethics board. Her husband, who's from the UK, apparently doesn't have a work visa because he's not working.

She said the federal government is causing "profound, long-term harm to our community" and urged people to "organize, practice solidarity" to "keep Seattle safe." She means, keep Seattle criminal illegal aliens safe.

Whose side is she on? Not yours, normies.