EVIL: Look at the Smile on This Top Cop's Face as She Suggests That Arizonans Can Shoot ICE Agents

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes encourages her state's residents to record and birddog Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and, in a TV interview, looks almost wistful as she imagines someone shooting them.

What a ghoul.

Indeed, there's a sinister, evil smile on Attorney General Kris Mayes's face when she talks about shooting ICE agents under Arizona's state Stand Your Ground gun law, which she hates of course. She wove together the left's favorite targets: ICE and gun rights during an interview with 12News, in which she asked archly, "If somebody comes at me wearing a mask and I can't tell whether they are a police officer, what am I supposed to do?"

She seems pleased with herself. Oh, but she said so much more in the interview in which she announced a state-wide snitch line where people can send their recordings of ICE officers doing what residents think are bad things. Mayes said she'd arrest ICE officers. "We are watching you. If you violate Arizona law, I will prosecute you," she said. Of course, we are all aware of the supremacy clause; you'd think that the top attorney/law enforcement officer of the state should also know it. It would moot her claim to "prosecute you" for doing your job.

This lady is a special kind of sick.

The "stand your ground" law doesn't require someone to retreat before they use a gun if their life is in danger.

Mayes says it “makes Arizona very, very different from almost every other state where this (ICE) buildup is happening,” they can defend themselves, which she says creates a "combustible situation."

"If you're being attacked by somebody who [is] not being identified as a peace officer, how do you know?" she asks.

And this is how she appears to want things to end.

BREAKING: Democrat Arizona AG Kris Mayes is ENCOURAGING people to report and dox ICE agents and suggests that people can shoot ICE agents if they’re wearing masks because you don’t know if they’re agents or not pic.twitter.com/Z3q58HhXot — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026

Mayes could start a bonfire with all of her straw men. The obvious whopper is that ICE agents don't wear identifiable uniforms, which, of course, they do. The other is that the same lady who just set up a doxx line and a place to send recordings of ICE officer movements and activities looking for ICE illegalities doesn't seem to know why these officers wear masks. And then putting on the distressed damsel, "How do you know?"

Oh, please.

Show of hands: How many ICE take-downs that you've seen online include them not wearing a uniform and identifying themselves when they arrest someone? Zero is my answer.

“It's kind of a recipe for disaster,” Mayes said. “We have in other states un-uniformed, masked people who can't be identified as police officers. That is a problem. That's why it's so important to have uniforms and to be identified, especially in a state like Arizona.” Mayes denied that she was giving people a license to shoot an officer. “Absolutely not,” she said. “But how do you know they're a peace officer? That's the key… If you're being attacked by someone who is not identified as a peace officer, how do you know?”

There are many ghoulish Karens out there just like her.

You'd best believe that other cops took notice of her outrageous comments. The Arizona Police Association (APA) called her comments "reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous to the safety of all law enforcement professionals in this state."

The organization's spokesman, Joe Clure, said that her comments made an already dangerous job "even more dangerous."

The group took issue with her vow to protect the protesters. The APA said, "that message, standing alone, was appropriate. However, "the interview quickly shifted to a discussion of Arizona’s self-defense and ‘stand your ground’ laws," Clure continued, "In that context, Attorney General Mayes went on to describe scenarios under which a person could claim legal justification for shooting a law enforcement officer, specifically citing the possibility that ICE agents might not be easily identifiable due to masks or nontraditional uniforms."

“This framing is deeply troubling and dangerous," he wrote. Furthermore, "Law enforcement officers at every level including state, local, and federal agencies do not always wear traditional uniforms. Officers across Arizona, including members of the Attorney General’s own investigative teams, routinely operate in plain clothes or wear protective face coverings when circumstances require it."

"Publicly speculating about how someone might legally justify shooting an ICE agent sends a dangerous and irresponsible message, particularly in an already tense and polarized environment," he concluded.

This AG is running for re-election in Arizona. Make sure she's sent away to haunt somebody else's house.





