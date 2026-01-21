Screecher Asks ICE Agent: 'DO YOU HAVE A WARRANT?' His Response Is Pure Poetry.

The left's narrative of the ICE operation in Minneapolis continues to crumble apace. You can tell by the increasing intensity of the screeching decibel level and the wild grasping for any tropes screecher hope will win them that viral TikTok moment.

Advertisement

Desperate actions, such as sacking a church during Sunday morning service, reflect a deep desperation by this lot. How much satisfaction, after all, can be engendered from terrorizing children or watching adults fall to their knees to ask God for salvation from these hostage takers? We'll have to ask the terrorists in Antifa, Black Lives Matter, or ISIS for the answers to those questions.

Good thing Don Lemon was there to provide the First Amendment play-by-play for the TikTok set. His lecture to the church pastor should be required viewing for every high school history class student who wants to take a full drink from the cup of stupid that is Don Lemon's understanding of the First Amendment. Breathtaking, it was.

So their arguments' foundations are crumbling.

I saw this video the other day and thought, huh, this seldom-seen Mt. St. Helens video perfectly depicts my metaphor.

Watch it all — to the very last puff of sulphur.





Anything that bad should come with a warning label, which, I suppose, is the point of this story.

So here it is. It is a warning to any would-be clueless, punk, know-nothing, self-entitled dilweed who thinks they're a 4th degree black belt Jedi Mind Tricknologist when going up against an ICE agent who knows his rights and knows his job: They should spare themselves the embarrassment.

Advertisement

Oopsie: Sorry To Break Up Your Narrative About Renee Good, Lefties, But I've Got Some News...



You've been warned.

To wit: Woman demands to see ICE agent's warrant for some guy. He says no. She tries word games, and he asks her if she knows who he's looking for. And then he tells her he's looking for a child molester. She changes tack and completely embarrasses herself when he explains that she's not entitled to see the warrant.

Lib tries to protect a child predator from ICE:



“Do you have a warrant? I’d like to see it!”



ICE: “I have a warrant, but I’m not going to show you.”



Lib: “Why not?”



ICE: “Because you’re a nobody.”😭



Why do these people think they have a right to view others’ arrest warrants? pic.twitter.com/GAWjSSASbC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 20, 2026

"Because you're nobody."

I'm sure this woman thinks she's got a set of certifiable brass balls — emphasis on certifiable — because she claims to work in a government COURTHOUSE, where the lawyers, paralegals, and judges she works with really should set her straight about how: 1) That ICE cop owes her nothing, 2) She doesn't have the right to see his warrant for "a fugitive" who committed "lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor," and 3) Doesn't bother to say, "Thank you, officer," for rolling up the perv who lives in her building.

Advertisement

Instead, the young, silly girl claps back with, "Well, your president is a rapist. You need to go look for that m*****f******."

I'm always amazed at the lack of intellectual rigor with which these children glom onto to a talking point from someone's idea of what they thought they heard from a guy at the place with the thing who talked to somebody about a court case that explicitly said Trump was NOT a rapist and for which George Stephanopoulos's network had to pay $15 million to the not-rapist Trump for saying he was charged with something he was not (rape).

It was in all the papers, but maybe the Chi Coms removed it from the TikTok algorithm.

Anyway, if you're going to make up stuff from the rantings of a strange woman who was paid to bring that lawsuit by a Democrat donating billionaire who was in Jeffrey Epstein's files and went to Little Saint James — Pedophile Island — AFTER Epstein's 2008 legal sweetheart deal with the feds, you might want to rethink your life choices. And your anecdotes.

But here we are.

Last Word: What a Federal Officer Told an Anti-ICE Mob in Minneapolis Should Be Required Viewing

Some wild-eyed commenters on my livestream on Tuesday have completely succumbed to Trump Derangement Syndrome. One guy really felt he'd landed a death blow on President Trump when, after I mentioned Bill Clinton's 27 trips on the Lolita Express and Jeffrey Epstein's 17 visits to the Clinton White House, he came back with the comment — and I'm paraphrasing because apparently YouTube doesn't keep the livestream comments — "Well, Donald Trump is in the Epstein Files much more than Clinton." I looked up the Trump references in the Epstein Files — or what we have of them so far — and, are you ready? It's true.

Advertisement

Quick, grab the guillotine. I'm sure the J6 Committee would lend you theirs. But before you expect Trump to go all King Louis XVI on that blade, you might want to get a little more info.

From Perplexity AI:

Donald Trump’s name appears over 1,500 times across the Epstein files, according to an AI‑assisted analysis of the November 2025 House Oversight Committee release of 20,000 pages from Epstein’s estate. At least 1,500 total references in emails, schedules, and news clippings within the files—many from news articles about Trump’s 2016 campaign and presidency, not new Epstein‑Trump interactions.

News clippings. Emails where Trump's name is mentioned by other people. They knew each other, and Trump kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago for hitting on a member's daughter and for stealing his employees, such as Virginia Giuffre, from Mar-a-Lago.

Back to the brass-ball lady's TikTok photo, which featured a Mexican flag and these words: "Showing up for work after news of ICE arrests at the courthouse I work at." She wears a self-satisfied smile in the photo she posted.

Here's a better picture of who she is from her TT account. pic.twitter.com/EbCGOCu1U7 — michelle selaty (@michelle_selaty) January 20, 2026

The smiles are gone, today, however, for when I looked up her TikTok account, it had magically disappeared — just like the left's arguments for why they're rioting on behalf of foreign child molesters and murderers.

Advertisement

We're celebrating President Trump's SPECTACULAR first years of his second act as president.

To celebrate these accomplishments and many more, we are pleased to offer 74% OFF VIP memberships. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout! This is a limited-time offer.

Join PJ Media VIP and help us continue to report on the president's unprecedented achievements as a pivotal midterm election looms to determine the fate of his America First agenda. With President Trump at the helm and majorities in Congress, the best is yet to come!

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!