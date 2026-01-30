West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Finally, a Little Justice for Victims of Seattle's 'Summer of Love'

Welcome to this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. This will we have gobsmackers from north to south and east to west of the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

This week, we see a little justice in Seattle, insanity from Oregon, and welcomed scrutiny in California.

Let's get going.

Summer of hell

People have long forgotten that there was a body count from the so-called “Summer of Love” in Antifa and Black Lives Matter’s takeover of the so-called CHOP occupation zone in Seattle in 2020. Two people were murdered, and two others were wounded inside the CHAZ/CHOP Zone.

Seattle officials, including the clueless mayor, Jenny Durkan, who labeled the George Floyd riots and the takeover of part of her city the “Summer of Love,” allowed the communist radicals to take over a local park and several blocks. Two people were murdered, and others were shot inside this so-called CHOP zone, which was blessed by the city’s oppressives (not progressives).

Now, city taxpayers will pay for their leaders’ stupidity.

The City of Seattle has been found liable for the death of a 16-year-old boy who was murdered by the tolerant left as he visited CHOP Zone (rebranded from CHAZ) in June of 2020. His 14-year-old companion was critically wounded in the shooting.

A Seattle jury awarded the family of a teen who was shot and killed $30-million after finding that the city was negligent in how it handled the weeks-long protest zone.

A jury has awarded the father of a teen who was shot and killed in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone in Seattle in 2020 approximately $30-million after finding the city was negligent in how it handled the weeks-long protest zone.



The family of Antonio Mays Jr., 16,… pic.twitter.com/xpJCRlS8jr — KOMO News (@komonews) January 30, 2026

The jury agreed with Antonio Mays, Jr.’s dad that his death was due to the inherently unsafe conditions at the CHOP Zone, which had been going on for weeks before his death. The family’s lawsuit alleged that the City “lured” the boy into the Zone by a statement of support from City Hall. Antonio's murder occurred a week after a 19-year-old man was murdered inside the Zone. Another man was severely wounded in that attack as well.

Because the city honored the no-police requirement by the domestic terrorists, "medics" from CHOP took the victims to waiting fire department medics blocks away. Antonio died at the hospital.

Oh, and the city has never apologized to the family for Antonio’s death, for lawyerly reasons we expect.

The city may appeal the jury award.

Speaking of moronic Seattle mayors

The current communist mayor of Seattle, Katie Wilson, has announced new rules for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Cops can't chase criminals, but they can chase ICE agents.

JUST IN: Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announces new guidelines for hindering ICE activities and protecting illegals:



- directs police to follow ICE around, film them and share the info with community orgs

- prohibits ICE from using city property

- $4 million taxpayer dollars to… pic.twitter.com/pbPL2A8db9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2026

Oregon to outlaw fishing and hunting?

An initiative campaign gaining currency in the People's Republic of Oregon seeks to outlaw fishing, hunting, ranching, and "wildlife management."

The so-called "peace act" initiative, written by the extremist animal rights nutters, would criminalize all of the above and even outlaw trapping moles and rats.

Oregon needs to pay attention: IP28 (The Peace Act) is already about 75% of the way to qualifying for the November 2026 ballot.



This initiative would expand animal abuse laws so broadly it could criminalize hunting, fishing, farming, ranching, wildlife management, and more —… pic.twitter.com/MReNcI1J2R — Taren Feist (@tarenfeist) January 26, 2026

So far, the campaign has gathered 75% of the signatures to get this stinker on the ballot.

100% survival rate for fraud

After personally discovering millions of dollars in fraudulent healthcare scams in California, the chief of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Dr. Mehmet Oz, has asked Governor Gavin Newsom to come up with an “Integrity Action Plan” to fix it.

The punchline writes itself.

If Oz thinks that the feckless Newsom, the man who lost billions of dollars in homeless, COVID, and unemployment funds spending, and who would rather put clean water into the ocean rather than reservoirs, is capable of putting together an “Integrity Action Plan,” well, he needs to get his head examined. Methinks Oz knows what he's up against, however. He has sent Newsom a formal request to come up with a plan to fix this graft in the next three weeks.

Oz said the scams are all over the state, but especially egregious in L.A. County. Here’s my favorite example:

L.A. County should be ashamed of the 2022 California State Auditor Report, showing that their number of hospice agencies increased by 1,500 percent since 2010.” … That exceeds the 40 percent increase in the senior population during that same period. How can you defend a seven-fold increase in hospice, especially since so many of these charlatans report 100 percent survival for supposedly terminally ill patients? I'm hearing horror stories from seniors duped by these fraudsters because California is not stopping these criminals.

A 100% survival rate for hospice care? Don’t get rid of those people! They’ve discovered the secret to eternal life on earth!

Which reminds me: former California governor-turned President Ronald Reagan once said, “The closest thing to eternal life on earth is a government program.”

He’s closer to the mark.

Holds water

Incredible. After a 50-year-long dry patch, California is finally getting a thing that holds water: A reservoir.

The Trump administration gave final federal approval within the last week to a long-sought but stymied reservoir project that would store rainwater for use during droughts.

The Sites Reservoir Project is also fed by a portion of the Sacramento River and would provide 1.5 acre-feet of water in drought years for Southern California, San Joaquin Valley farmers, and the Bay Area. The project doesn’t require damming the river.

The Sites Project head, Jerry Brown — no, not the former governor — says that the project is a “generational investment.” The federal approval means the nation’s taxpayers will pick up part of the tab, but in 2014, California voters taxed themselves to build reservoirs, and they’ll pick up part of the $6.5 billion bill as well.

Great news. After California failed to build major water storage for nearly 50 years, we've won federal approval for Sites Reservoir. Construction will start soon, adding 1.5 million acre-feet of capacity.



This will help us save water rather than release it into the ocean. pic.twitter.com/TlG2zoCHpP — Rep. Kevin Kiley (@RepKiley) January 26, 2026

Local approvals come next. Construction is expected to begin later in 2026 and will come online in 2032.

One of Donald Trump’s first acts as president was to declare a water emergency in California to streamline building reservoirs. His executive order came after the Palisades Fire disaster revealed that nearby reservoirs and fire hydrants were empty. President Trump ordered the release of water from Northern California. The reservoir in the Palisades, however, remains empty.

Point of personal privilege

You may have noticed that I've been AWOL from the pages of PJ Media for a few days. I'm good, but we've got serious health issues going on at our house for which we'd appreciate your prayers. Also, a friend of ours graduated to heaven, and our old church and Zoom Bible Study tribe, now cast to all corners of the country, came together to say a final goodbye to one of the smartest, most sarcastic, and thoughtful men we had the privilege to be around.

Dave Sprowl was an inspiration. Dave and his witty and brilliant wife, Dale, started a ministry to help natural disaster victims after the tsunami in Sri Lanka, to help victims find a new way to move forward and care for themselves. Many of our church friends were a part of this effort. They also helped set up schools for sex-trafficked girls to begin their lives again throughout the third world. If you think about it, pray for Dave's family as well. And here's a link to donate to Grace Opens Doors if you have a mind to help.

Thank you.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Over Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park on the Olympic Peninsula, Wash.

