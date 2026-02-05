Not Only Did Karen Bass Blow L.A.'s Palisades Fire Response, but She Biffed Her Cover Up, Too

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is a communist who daily issues rote platitudes to the public while behind the scenes doing everything to cover up her bumbling incompetence and ignoring the needs of her city. Now that we've gotten her background and CV out of the way, perhaps this next sentence will put it in the light it deserves. Bass has been caught personally retconning the Palisades Fire after-action report to save her own political skin, according to two members of her inner circle.

The L.A. Times reports that the mayor was personally responsible for changing the after-action report detailing the disastrous handling of the 2025 Pacific Palisades fire. As if the failures weren't plain for all to see — no preplanning, no pre-positioning of fire trucks, no water in the reservoir, no water in the fire hydrants, and her equally incompetent DEI hires' failures — the mayor is reported to have done a switcheroo and deleted several components of the after-action report to better suit her ego. She was also reportedly moved to commit fraud on the public to minimize the city's liability.

The mayor denies the Times' report.

Bass, whom her mayoral opponent, former TV reality actor and fire victim Spencer Pratt, calls Karen "Basura" (Spanish for garbage), plotted her cover-up as well as she planned for the fire. Stupidly. Incompetently. Fraudulently.

From the Times:

For nearly two months, Mayor Karen Bass has repeatedly denied that she was involved in altering an after-action report on the Palisades fire to downplay failures by the city and the Los Angeles Fire Department in combating the catastrophic blaze. But two sources with knowledge of Bass’ office said that after receiving an early draft, the mayor told then-interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva that the report could expose the city to legal liabilities for those failures. Bass wanted key findings about the LAFD’s actions removed or softened before the report was made public, the sources said — and that is what happened.

The unidentified sources, unnamed because Bass would figure out who they were, said, "...the mayor didn’t tell the truth when she said she had nothing to do with changing the report.” The source said the confidant advised Bass that altering the report “was a bad idea” because it would hurt her politically, the Times reported.

If Bass was concerned the city would be held liable for its obvious malfeasance, it's a wonder it didn't occur to her that some smart lawyer somewhere might try to put her on the hook for a criminal cover-up.

The sources said the "most significant changes" to the report involved the utter failure by fire command to staff up and pre-deploy equipment in the Palisades areas that were most in danger of fire from the high Santa Ana winds.

Karen Basura may find herself facing an investigation and probable indictment for obstruction of justice !!! pic.twitter.com/iyBw7dA11G — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 4, 2026

Pratt said that "it's bad enough that she's trying to cover up what killed a dozen people, but this now raises the question of obstruction of justice." Pratt noted that Bass had previously been caught on a hot mic admitting that she botched the response to the fire, "...now we're finding that she is personally demanding alterations to official government reports?"

I don't know about the "obstructing justice" allegation; perhaps that may be the federal U.S. Attorney's Office call, but Pratt says that on Thursday of this week, lawyers hired by the city of L.A. will be in court asking a judge to toss out the lawsuit brought by hundreds of Pacific Palisades residents.

Pratt, calling Bass "unfit for office" and "corrupt," said that the latest bombshell about the mayor making changes to the report may make the judge more circumspect about the city's motion to dismiss the case. Pratt said, "Good luck with that, lady."

