Disney Without GayDays? The Pride Machine Shows Its First Cracks.

For 34 years, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando have hosted a curious yet unofficial event that caters to a small yet vocal segment of the population. GayDays sounds like exactly what you’d expect: gays and lesbians (and everybody that makes up the “plus”) descending on the theme parks for two or three days.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that Disney and Universal don’t officially sanction the events, but they allow them to happen because of the influx of tourism and merchandise dollars that the events bring. Of course, modern corporate leftism plays into the equation, but it’s definitely more about the dollars than the degenerates.

However, GayDays won’t be happening at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando in 2026, much to the consternation of the Pride Cult. GayDays announced on its website on Monday:

GayDays Family — it is with very heavy hearts that we share GayDays 2026 will not take place this year.

This was an incredibly difficult decision and one that was only made after every possible option was explored. GayDays has always been more than an event — it is community, family, and a place where so many memories are made. While this pause is painful, it also gives us the opportunity to step back, listen, and begin shaping a stronger and reimagined GayDays for the future. Thank you for your continued love, patience, and support. This is not goodbye — it’s a reset, and we look forward to creating the future of GayDays together.

Another message on the site cited “changes to our host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and broader challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events nationwide” for the “pause” in the event. It sure sounds like a sign that the rainbow is in retreat — at least temporarily.

Advertisement

Over at the Disney clickbait website Inside the Magic, Jess Colopy calls the announcement “Sad news for LGBTQIA+ Disney Parks fans and allies…” The truth is that it’s good news for the normies who have had to witness the ludicrous display that is GayDays.

Related: What Happens When Pride Night Is a Rainout?



Trust me: I have stories from the times my family inadvertently planned trips the same time as GayDays.

On one trip, we were at rope drop at the beginning of the morning. I think we were at Animal Kingdom, and cast members chose the featured family of the day, which includes a celebration, loads of attention, and prominence when rope drop takes place. This day, cast members chose a flamboyant, middle-aged, obese, hirsute gay couple. These two were so stereotypical that they made Big Gay Al from South Park look restrained by comparison.

On another trip, we learned that we would be there the same time as GayDays after we had gotten down there, so obviously, we had already packed. We also found out that the theme was for the gays to wear red to identify themselves. Imagine the conundrum this created for my family, which is full of rabid Georgia Bulldogs fans and includes two UGA alumni.

Advertisement

This would have been the 35th anniversary of GayDays, and while surely the Rainbow Mafia has its panties in a wad (and I’m talking about the guys here), GayDays will still take place at Disneyland this year.

“Gay Days Orlando began in 1991,” Colopy writes. “At that time, Walt Disney World Resort posted notices warning some visitors that they may see ‘homosexual’ activity during their visit.”

What a more innocent time that was.

GayDays promises that this year’s cancellation is a “pause,” so it might be back in 2027 or 2028. But this is a sign that universal kowtowing to the Pride Cult might be a tide that’s turning back. That can only be good news.