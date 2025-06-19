What Happens When Pride Night Is a Rainout?

Even though the emphasis seems a little more muted this year than in recent years, you still can’t escape Pride Month. You don't have to look far to find some kind of Pride Month reference. This is true even in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Last week, my friend and colleague Robert Spencer wrote about how 29 of the MLB’s 30 teams are hosting Pride Nights this season. The lone holdout? The Texas Rangers. More power to them.

Robert pointed out that “the media portrays the Rangers as some odd and suspicious outlier, rather than as a courageous outfit that is bucking the cultural trends in favor of the idea that delusion, perversion, and sexual excess aren’t really worth celebrating.”

Robert also wrote about Los Angeles Dodgers stalwart Clayton Kershaw’s brave stand on the Dodgers’ Pride Night last week. The pitcher sported the same hats that the rest of his team wore with the Dodgers’ logo in rainbow colors, but he added a scripture reference to it: Genesis 9:12-16, the scripture in which God established the rainbow as His promise that He would never destroy the earth with a flood again.

The Chicago White Sox had a Pride Night scheduled for Wednesday. The organization went all out for the festivities, including one of those hideous “progress pride” flags with the White Sox logo superimposed on it.

Celebrating Pride. Baseball is for everyone 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/RZUsfUf6FK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 18, 2025

Unfortunately for the pride cult and fortunately for the normies, it rained, which forced a rainout. (Although, can you imagine if they’d tried to play the game, and as soon as the rain ended, all the LGBTQetc folks got to see a rainbow?)

The White Sox rescheduled Wednesday’s game for Thursday, but the press release made a curious choice of phrasing.

That’s right: The press release uses the phrase “straight doubleheader” three times. For the uninitiated, a straight doubleheader is a back-to-back doubleheader as opposed to a split or day-night doubleheader. In other words, it’s a traditional twin bill. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that somebody on the White Sox social media team chose that phrase on purpose.

I couldn’t tell whether the rescheduled game included all the Pride Night festivities, but the White Sox have moved on to another nod to wokeness regardless. After all, the rescheduled game is taking place on Juneteenth, another woke high holy day.

Celebrating freedom, resilience and Black excellence. pic.twitter.com/y2mXq7sNhI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 19, 2025

Side note: Can you imagine the outrage if a baseball team had a Straight People Night or a special game to honor “white excellence”? Can you envision events like that on the calendar in the first place? Neither can I.

Move over, Pride Night — it’s time to make way for “Black excellence” (ridiculous capitalization in the original). Wokeness has a certain short attention span in that it tends to chase the trendy shiny objects. The Chicago White Sox proved that this week.

