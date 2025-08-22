BREAKING: FBI Raids John Bolton's Home and Office

Kevin Downey Jr. | 9:55 AM on August 22, 2025
The New York Post is exclusively reporting that the FBI is searching the home and office of John Bolton, in what is being called a "high-profile national security probe."

The raid allegedly involves classified documents. Bolton is not currently under arrest, and has not been charged with anything. A source within the FBI told the New York Times that they are “conducting court-authorized activity.”

Bolton, 76, served as President Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019. He later went on to become one of Trump's harshest critics.

Trump pulled Bolton's security clearance back in January 2025, and yanked his Secret Service protection one day later.

"We’re not gonna have security on people for the rest of their lives. Why should we?" Trump declared. "I thought he [Bolton] was a very dumb person, but I used him well." 

“Every time people saw me come into a meeting with John Bolton standing behind me, they thought that he’d attack them because he was a warmonger.”

FBI Director Kash Patel ordered the 7 a.m. raid on Bolton's Bethesda, Md., home and his Washington, D.C. office, and followed with this well-timed message on X:

FBI Deputy Co-Director Dan Bongino shared a similar message minutes later, adding, "Public corruption will not be tolerated."

Trump fought the release of Bolton's 2020 book, "The Room Where it Happened," claiming it was written using classified documents. In the book, Bolton claimed that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine until they gave him information on alleged bribes to the Biden family. Parts of the book were "leaked" to the New York Times, and Democrats attempted to use the information to impeach Trump during his first term.

Bolton fired off a message of his own on X, 30 minutes after Patel:

Paul "Eggs" Nolan, cohost of "Real America's Voice's Live From Studio 6B, wasted no time tearing into Bolton:

Fellow cohost Rick Delgado joined the fun:

The raid on Bolton's house comes hot on the heels of Patel stating that former FBI Director James Comey authorized leaks of classified information, while simultaneously "misleading Congress" before Trump's historic upset of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

This story is developing. Check back for updates, and keep that popcorn poppin'.

