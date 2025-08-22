BREAKING: FBI Raids John Bolton's Home and Office

The New York Post is exclusively reporting that the FBI is searching the home and office of John Bolton, in what is being called a "high-profile national security probe."

Advertisement

The raid allegedly involves classified documents. Bolton is not currently under arrest, and has not been charged with anything. A source within the FBI told the New York Times that they are “conducting court-authorized activity.”

Bolton, 76, served as President Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019. He later went on to become one of Trump's harshest critics.

Trump pulled Bolton's security clearance back in January 2025, and yanked his Secret Service protection one day later.

"We’re not gonna have security on people for the rest of their lives. Why should we?" Trump declared. "I thought he [Bolton] was a very dumb person, but I used him well."

“Every time people saw me come into a meeting with John Bolton standing behind me, they thought that he’d attack them because he was a warmonger.”

FBI Director Kash Patel ordered the 7 a.m. raid on Bolton's Bethesda, Md., home and his Washington, D.C. office, and followed with this well-timed message on X:

NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 22, 2025

FBI Deputy Co-Director Dan Bongino shared a similar message minutes later, adding, "Public corruption will not be tolerated."

Advertisement





Trump fought the release of Bolton's 2020 book, "The Room Where it Happened," claiming it was written using classified documents. In the book, Bolton claimed that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine until they gave him information on alleged bribes to the Biden family. Parts of the book were "leaked" to the New York Times, and Democrats attempted to use the information to impeach Trump during his first term.

Bolton fired off a message of his own on X, 30 minutes after Patel:

Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because… — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 22, 2025

Paul "Eggs" Nolan, cohost of "Real America's Voice's Live From Studio 6B, wasted no time tearing into Bolton:

John Bolton has been the deep state/neocon pitch man for over two decades. They rolled around the swamp creatures long before that.

He’s the kind of lowlife that has collected dirt on everybody and will turn on anybody for the right price. He is the key to a giant case… — Paul Eggs Nolan (@paul_eggsNolan) August 22, 2025

Advertisement

Fellow cohost Rick Delgado joined the fun:

From the FBI:



“Good Morning John Bolton!!!



This is called a RAID so If you don’t mind putting some pants on we’re coming in.



Btw…you might want to hire one of your democrat DC lawyer friends!”



Bolton could be one of the threads that unravels the DC Swamp Sweater! https://t.co/i7FEm1SjEe — Rick Delgado LFS6B 🍊 (@rickdelgadorad) August 22, 2025

The raid on Bolton's house comes hot on the heels of Patel stating that former FBI Director James Comey authorized leaks of classified information, while simultaneously "misleading Congress" before Trump's historic upset of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

This story is developing. Check back for updates, and keep that popcorn poppin'.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.