Dodger Great Clayton Kershaw Makes Quiet Statement About Pride Night, Leftist Heads Explode

Friday the 13th was Pride Night at Dodger Stadium; unfortunately, like other major league baseball teams, the Dodgers have so far neglected to announce when Anger Night, Lust Night, and Envy Night will be. On Pride Night, however, everyone — players as well as fans — is expected to join in the gay (in the old sense as well as the new) celebrations of sexual deviance, perversion, and obsession, trans madness, and all that comes with all those things. This being one of the foremost feast days on the calendar of the leftist religion, dissidents, of course, will not be tolerated, as Dodger great Clayton Kershaw is finding out.

Kershaw didn’t pitch in Friday’s game, but he drew a considerable notice anyway. The Dodgers were requiring their players to wear special caps on which the team’s “LA” logo was rendered in rainbow colors, and Kershaw obliged. He did, however, mount a quiet protest of his own, wearing a rainbow-LA cap on which was written “GEN 9:12-16.”

Clayton Kershaw reminding everyone what the rainbow really represents.

Genesis 9:12-17



Genesis 9:12-17

Leftists whose knowledge of Christianity is limited to “Judge not, that you be not judged” (Matthew 7:1) may need a refresher of what the rainbow used to signify (and still does to many, though they might keep it to themselves in today’s overheated climate), so here is the passage to which Kershaw was referring:

And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.”

In context, this was God pledging to be merciful, and to spare sinful humanity rather than destroying it again, as He did with Noah’s flood. But even a reminder of God’s mercy is enough to set the haters of God into a frenzy, and this time, Kershaw was the target. One X user wrote succinctly: “Clayton Kershaw is a f**king LOSER.”

At the risk of being annoyingly pedantic, it’s important to note that this isn’t even close to true. Kershaw is 37 and is not the pitcher he once was, but for over a decade and a half he was one of the premier pitchers in baseball. He is a certain Hall of Famer and will be ranked among the game’s all-time greatest players. He has won three Cy Young awards, one Most Valuable Player award, and has a career record of 213 wins and only 94 losses, for a staggering .694 winning percentage.

The X user, however, wasn’t really referring to his on-field performance at all. In his or her or xis view, Kershaw is a loser because he won’t get on board with the left’s cultural agenda, and dared to register his dissidence on one of the holiest days of the leftist year. Winners, you see, are obedient conformists. Those who think for themselves and stand against the prevailing winds are losers, like the inhabitants of the Soviet gulags.

Without a trace of irony, another X user wrote: “Clayton Kershaw will always be a Dodger great, but it’s things like this that make him a lot less likable. Just wear the hat. Be a tolerant Christian and accept that there are others who believe differently than you.” In the left’s universe, tolerance is a virtue that Christians are required to demonstrate whenever the left wants to force its agenda upon the unconverted and unwilling. It is never, ever a virtue that leftists must display toward Christians.

Imagine, by way of example, a vastly different American culture, in which the Dodgers celebrated “Christian night,” and all the players were required to wear caps featuring little crosses above the LA logo. And imagine if a Muslim player on the team wrote “AN-NISA 157” on his cap, referring to the Qur’an verse that says that Jesus was not crucified or even killed. There is no doubt whatsoever that this dissenting player would immediately become a hero on the left, with Jake Tapper and Don Lemon and the girls at The View lining up to sing his praises.

But there’s dissent and there’s dissent. Clayton Kershaw doesn’t belong to the left’s favorite traditional religion; he adheres to the one they hate the most. As such, his dissent is absolutely unacceptable. Will the Dodgers discipline him, or at least apologize for his little display? Don’t be surprised.

