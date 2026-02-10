There is a single line Democrats repeat with unshakable certainty: "Nobody is above the law!"

Wait.

Let's try again: "Believe all women!"

Nope, that's not it. Maybe: "Believe the science!"

Shoot! Not quite. "You can keep your doctor!"

Now, I'm way out of bounds.

Let's start over.

Democrats have a script of single lines they repeat with unshakable certainty. The latest?

"Illegal immigrants don't vote in American elections."

There's no evidence, caveats, or curiosity from the left; the claim is delivered as settled truth, while the same leaders are demanding ICE stay far away from polling places.

I think they're afraid that a uniformed agent might spook a ghost.

Temu Obama, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), insists ICE behaves like all other law enforcement agencies and completely avoids elections. However, his logic collapses on contact; if noncitizens never vote, enforcement presence shouldn't matter, right?

Fear only appears when something exists to fear.

A Claim That Cannot Survive Scrutiny

I find it funny that Democrats constantly demand proof that the right is innocent whenever Republicans make a claim, like problems with ballots in 2020 and 2024. Yet they are offended, often loudly, when questioned about their claims.

Democrats don't argue that noncitizen voting remains illegal; they argue it never happens, a claim held firm even after years of border chaos during President Joe Biden's term, when millions of people crossed our borders illegally, and interior enforcement weakened.

The message never changed: No illegals vote, trust the system.

Then, as election season nears, panic sets in. Demands follow to keep ICE away from polling stations, to pause enforcement, and to treat federal law enforcement agents as threats. Those contradictions stand tall; either enforcement protects the law, or enforcement threatens something fragile.

Both can't honestly coexist.

Voter ID Terrifies People Who Swear Fraud Never Happens

Opposition to voter ID follows the same pattern: Democrats fight voter ID laws while insisting fraud doesn't exist.

Polling shatters that position: roughly 80% of Americans support photo ID requirements for voting. Support among Democratic voters is nearly two-thirds. What do Democratic party leaders do with this information?

Ignore them.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brands proof of citizenship oppressive, Jim Crow 2.0 even!

Others claim ID rules silence voters. States provide free identification methods, courts uphold the laws, turnouts hold steady, but the manufactured outrage continues.

I have to ask again: if elections remain pristine, why are safeguards not treated as welcome but as threatening?

Shielding Polling Places Raises the Wrong Questions

Democrats are crying that ICE agents near polling places intimidate voters, even though law enforcement presence protects courthouses, airports, and federal buildings without issue.

Yet voting deserves special treatment for reasons Democrats never clearly explained.

Again, I need to ask, if noncitizens never vote, why would ICE agents intimidate legal voters? If noncitizens never vote, ICE presence should only register as background noise.

Instead, leaders demand exclusion zones and pauses on enforcement. Confidence never demands distance from the law, but avoidance always does.

Final Thoughts

The left asks Americans to accept three claims at once: fraud never happens, safeguards equal suppression, and law enforcement terrifies innocent voters.

Each claim fails on its own.

Together, they insult common sense; elections deserve protection, while laws deserve enforcement.

Panic doesn't signal virtue; it signals a narrative that can't withstand daylight.

Political arguments collapse fastest when exposed to plain logic.