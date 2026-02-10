'Diversity' Judge Cuts Sadistic Rapist's Sentence in Half

A diversity judge just cut a sexual deviant's sentence from 65 years down to 30. Why? Because Marxism.

A Jefferson County, Ky., judge, Tracy Davis, decided to cut the sentence of convicted rapist Christopher Davis by 35 years because, despite his heinous crime, he is just a poor lad who "fell through the cracks" and "experienced this society." In other words, systemic racism made him don a mask, point a gun at a woman, kidnap her, sexually assault her, rob her, and sexually assault her again — all because his brain hasn't fully developed yet.

Advertisement

I don't want to get into the details of Thompson's savagery, so I will let KTSA tell you:

In July 2023, Christopher Thompson, then 18, wore a ski mask and forced his way into a woman’s car at gunpoint in south Louisville, driving her to Sanders Elementary School where he sexually assaulted her twice and forced her to withdraw $220 from an ATM. DNA evidence from a water bottle left in the victim’s vehicle led to his arrest in January 2024. After a four-day trial in December 2025, a jury convicted Thompson of robbery, kidnapping, sodomy, and sexual abuse, recommending a 65-year prison sentence for what prosecutors called “every woman’s worst nightmare.”

Davis and Thompson had a little back-and-forth in the courtroom, during which Thompson incredulously repeated that God was with him.

This conversation took place (I'm going to bold the parts where it seems as though the judge is coaching Thompson on what he should be saying to get a reduced sentence):

Judge Davis: The thing is, when the court is considering that and considering sentencing you and applying the actual law - Because you’d be surprised, me in this seat, I apply the law. Regardless of what the media thinks, regardless of what anybody thinks, I apply the law. I do not judge people before they walk before me. I don’t. I reviewed your PSI (pre-sentencing investigative report). I looked at who you were. You refused to come over. I ‘by any means’ you because you deserve to be here and to say whatever it is that you want to say to the court prior to the court imposed a sentencing. No person, as long as they are breathing, is beyond rehabilitation and being on the correct path. So if you know anything about God in your Bible, you know about Barabbas. At the very last minute, what happened to him? It’s not about your past. It’s about your future. And it’s about you not being angry. This is your whole life. Your whole life. And if for one second, you came in here and said, "Judge Davis, you know what? I want to be a different person. Regardless of what my past is, regardless of how angry I’ve been, regardless of the things that I have said, regardless of how you look at that, I don’t want to be that person from today into the future.” Thompson: “It’s hard to be that when I’m in jail.” Judge Davis: “And if you give me that opportunity, and sentence me to the minimum, I can show you that I will go to school. I will get training. I will do everything that I can so that when my sentence is done, I can be an active member of society." But that’s not what you’ve done. You came in here off the cuff saying negative things, trying to get a response out of everybody, and that’s not it. I hope that you get what you need while you are incarcerated.

Advertisement

If that didn't make you puke, read how the judge refuses to even tell Thompson that he caused harm to the community:

Thompson: I got Jesus. I don’t need nothing else. Judge Davis: I hope that somewhere along the line, your brain fully develops, and you begin to make better decisions so that you are not someone that can cause harm to the community, and so that you yourself do not get harmed. Thompson: So you’re saying I did cause harm to the community? Judge Davis: I didn’t say that. I said so that you would not. I didn’t say that you did. Thompson: All right.

Ugh.

Poor Thompson, according to the judge, isn't a vile, remorseless rapist who hates everyone. He is a tragic victim of "society" and just requires a little brain development.

BILLY MAYS-O-RAMA! But wait, there's more!

Thompson didn't care about the coaching, the proceedings, the victim, or the victim's family, and he had some saucy words for the judge and prosecutor as well. I'd write them out, but the "naughty word" alarm would melt, so I'll let you watch Thompson lay into everyone around him:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Despite Thompson showing no remorse and a ton of attitude — not to mention suggesting he'd spit on the judge if he could, and suggesting the judge ingurgitate his membrum virile — Davis decided 65 years in the hoosegow for the career animal was too much time and knocked his sentence down to 30 years. With good behavior, which seems wildly unlikely, Thompson could be out in 20 years when he is 40 years old.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! The Marxist judge was also aware at the time of sentencing that Thompson is facing an assault charge against a corrections officer.

SHOCK WARNING: Judge Davis is a pronoun Punchinello, and check out her Twitter handle:

This filthy, DEI Marxist just cut a savage rapist's sentence in half. He even insulted her in her own court.



She didn't care. For the communists, it's all about the "revolution." pic.twitter.com/vcxkDYs32E — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) February 10, 2026

In that potty-mouthed exchange video, you may have heard Anthony Piagentini, councilman for Metro Council District 19, mention "shock probation." What's that?

Kentucky's definition: Shock probation is when a judge ignores a convict's sentence and chooses to send him to jail for a substantially shorter sentence, in order to "shock" the guilty into the reality of prison life and, hopefully, compel the prisoner into a life of lawfulness.

KDJ's definition: It's a reason to let animals out of jail as soon as possible. The communists need crime and chaos to destabilize our nation, and nothing does that better than violence in our streets.

It seems Judge Davis has applied "shock probation" 40 of the 44 times she's been requested to do so, more than any other judge in Jefferson County.

What could go wrong by letting violent criminals out of jail?

This:

Meet Judge David Kelly of Chicago. Prosecutors begged him not to release Davaughn Credit who was arrested for a series of violent robberies.



He released him anyway on an ankle monitor.



Well Davaughn escaped the monitor and just allegedly moIested a young girl.



These… pic.twitter.com/e1yknuSnn1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2025

Advertisement

Related: Libs: 'Consequences? We Don't Need No Stinkin' Consequences!'

FACT-O-RAMA! The party that lets criminals walk out of jail early also has a pesky habit of trying to take away your guns. We call those people Democrats.

You may be wondering what you can do to stop Democrat, pinko judges from letting animals out of prison early.

For starters, you should convince your family and friends to never vote for a Democrat again:

A man attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh.



Maryland Biden Judge Deborah Boardman sentenced him to only 8 years.



A man attempted to assassinate President Trump.



Florida Trump Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced him to life.



Too many of today’s Democrat judges are truly evil. pic.twitter.com/nH5ZhTsaT9 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 4, 2026

You can also help PJ Media alive so that we can bring you stories like this. Stories that, no matter how ugly, you deserve to know so that you can help keep you and your family safe. Do you think CNN is going to let you know animals like Thompson and the barbaric autochthons who murdered Iryna Zarutska and Logan Federico are getting treated with kid gloves by the judicial system?

Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP warrior TODAY. Our VIP friends are keeping us in business and making sure the flow of truth does not stop. Join the fight today, and you'll get 60% off a VIP subscription when you use the promo code FIGHT.