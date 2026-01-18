Libs: 'Consequences? We Don't Need No Stinkin' Consequences!'

As someone whose political views have changed over the years, I have always marveled at the one big, gaping chasm of uncommon ground between the right and the left: liberals can't seem to understand that their actions are 100% related to the unstoppable boot of consequences headed toward their non-binary crotches — and that boot has a steel toe.

FACT-O-RAMA! I was a New York City liberal for many years. I became a Republican on 9-11-2001. I left the Republican Party days later when I was lying in my Brooklyn bedroom, smelling the bodies of my fellow New Yorkers burning, and then-President George W. Bush assured us that Islam is the "religion of peace," at which point I became a Libertarian. I became MAGA when I watched now-President Donald Trump clown-slap a bunch of weak-kneed Republicans back in the 2016 Republican debates.

Liberals seem to think that consequences are for those "alt-right" animals who have jobs, pay taxes, and, most importantly, don't break windows and burn our neighbors' cars when things don't go our way.

FACT-O-RAMA! Commie animals are rioting in Minneapolis for a comrade none of them knew. We mourned the loss of the legendary Charlie Kirk without looting even one T.J. Maxx.

Minnesota's latest "George Floyd" is Renee Nicole Good, who, I'm sure you know by now, drove her vehicle into an ICE agent and was thusly ventilated by the same agent's gun.

Check out the arrogance of the Marxist-trained Good and her tribade, trouble-making squeeze, moments before Good gets herself shot:

Liberal meltdown in 3-2-1

Proof that Renee Good was looking directly at the ICE agent, and smiling, while hitting the gas. #Justified #IStandWithICE pic.twitter.com/7FctTBcyVx — 🇺🇸Rosie B.🇺🇸 (@RosieB08) January 9, 2026

Miss Good and her vagitarian muse seemed to think that they could pull a "swine and dash," act like animals, and scram before karma dropped the check. They aren't the only Marxist frondeurs who act as though they are bulletproof.

Speaking of repercussion-free boondaggers, this harridan thought she could throw a bottle of water at ICE agents. Watch until the end, hit pause, and please tell me if she is wearing a flesh-colored yarmulke or if this Bolshie broad has a bald spot the size of the Gulf of America:

BREAKING🚨: An elderly white liberal lesbian hurls a water bottle at ICE agents outside Minneapolis HQ, then bolts.



Didn't get far—agents SPRINT after her and slam her to the ground.



FAFO in real time 😂🔥



🎥: @AliBradleyTV pic.twitter.com/CWp8QVC20z — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 12, 2026

Now, why would a bunch of violent, communist animals think they can defy the law, attack ICE agents, and beat up patriots like Jake Lang (see below) with impunity? Because they've done it all before.

Conservative Activist Jake Lang was reportedly stabbed and dragged through streets. Third world bullshit while local law enforcement does nothing. pic.twitter.com/nNGXTDHMFe — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) January 18, 2026

Democrat diarrhea people in big, blue toilet towns – like Minneapolis – will protect the following people for the following reasons:

Somalians: They have been swindling mad stacks with impunity because they are a trusted voting bloc for Democrats. They funnel some of that money to al-Shabaab (to continue terror attacks against America), and, I suspect, to the local Democratic Party. How do you think Ilhan Omar is suddenly worth $30 million? Also, the Somalis are here to replace We the People, which is the end goal. Without them, the plan is over; thus they are treated like the thieving VIPs that they are.

They have been swindling mad stacks with impunity because they are a trusted voting bloc for Democrats. They funnel some of that money to al-Shabaab (to continue terror attacks against America), and, I suspect, to the local Democratic Party. How do you think Ilhan Omar is suddenly worth $30 million? Also, the Somalis are here to replace We the People, which is the end goal. Without them, the plan is over; thus they are treated like the thieving VIPs that they are. Street Urchins: Nothing matters more to the communists than "the revolution," which is what we are seeing today in Minneapolis. In 2020, leading Democrats, including Kamala Harris, pimped the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a bail fund used to keep their violent garbage people on the streets of America, fighting cops and burning buildings. Remember, to the Marxists the so-called "revolution" means everything.

Dylan Adams, a 33-year-old employee for the state of Minnesota, caused $20,000 in damages to other people's Teslas last year when it was cool to do so. A judge decided to drop all charges.

Yet another Marxist judge recently overturned the convictions of a married Somali couple who stole $7.2 million.

This transgender Decepticon threw a knife at ICE and attacked U.S. Marshals. Not only did "it" receive no jail time, but a local Operation Mockingbird media rag, oregonlive.com, completely ran cover for this stain and lied in its headline: "Portland woman sentenced for waving knife near ICE building."

The animal apparatchiks braving the Minnesota cold to blow horns, beat drums, and yell obscenities at the federal agents trying to pick up rapists, killers, and pedophiles in their midst are happy to do so because they know they won't be punished for these "non-violent" protests. Violence against ICE is the next logical step. See the 2020 "Summer of Love" as proof of that.

FACT-O-RAMA! Good was trained by Marxists to harass federal forces. Her trainers knew that, eventually, one of their lackeys would do something stupid and get shot. Good was nothing but cannon fodder the whole time.

Perhaps she thought her "white privilege" would save her, but Good's final smug moments tell us she had no reason to fear being prosecuted for blocking ICE from doing its job.

Neither do these soccer moms-turned social justice warriors:

JUST NOW🚨: Two entitled leftist white women in their SUVs tailing and impeding operations in Minneapolis — agents straight-up WARN them: "Stop impeding... Don't make a bad decision today."



But nope, one sassy Karen hits back with: “I hope you have a terrible day.” 😂… pic.twitter.com/GpxZKNYjbD — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 9, 2026

If the insurrectionists have nothing to fear, why would they stop?

If Pam Bondi wouldn't mind convicting a few of these animals, STAT, it might get a few of these commie stooges to stay home instead of surrounding ICE vehicles. Just sayin'...

Alright, let's kick off the week with some fun. Check out the latest video from our patriotic pals at Jokes and a Point. They are funnier than watching an ICE agent shoot a rubber bullet into a liberal woman's scrotum!

The home front war against the communist invaders is real and is happening now. Get in the fight while there is still time!

