New York’s Winter Shows That Mamdani Is Not a Socialist, but a Devout Muslim

If there was ever a doubt as to where Zohran Mamdani’s true allegiance lies, it should be clear to everyone by now that he is not actually a socialist; he is, in fact, a devout Muslim with Islamic allegiances trumping any other political value.

Advertisement

Socialism, by definition, means to take care of everyone. Although the elite in a socialist society live extremely well, and everyone else lives poorly, the concept created by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels seeks to eliminate the perceived inefficiencies, irrationalities, unpredictability, and crises that socialists traditionally associate with capital accumulation and the profit system. In essence, socialism is supposedly, according to its supporters, the safety net and pathway to ensure that everyone is taken care of, has a standard of living, and is safe.

Mamdani ran on a campaign that he is a socialist who just happens to be Muslim. But he took his oath of office on a Quran, which is at its roots antithetical to the socialist value system. With the harsh winter that New York has been experiencing, we have seen his devotion to Islamic values over those of Marx and Engels.

While socialism is theoretically committed to the well-being of all people in society, the Quran teaches something entirely different. The primary text of Islamic theology is extremely clear: all infidels are to be converted, enslaved, or killed. The only people who matter to the observant Muslim are other observant Muslims who are dedicated to the goal of the Quran: a worldwide caliphate run by Sharia law. That includes Christians, Jews, and even other Muslims who are not observant and seeking to establish a worldwide caliphate.

Advertisement

The harsh winter New York has been experiencing has shown Mamdani’s true colors, and they are not socialist. The New York Post reported on Tuesday that 18 homeless people have died outside because of the weather. Even before his inauguration, Mamdani committed to reversing his predecessor’s policy of clearing out homeless encampments. At the time, he said that this policy was in order to ultimately provide them with real housing, but as we have seen over the last week, this was never his intention.

Rather, it is clear that his intention is and has always been to let the infidel die.

Brian Stettin, who was a senior adviser in former mayor Eric Adams’ administration, made it simple and clear when he told the Post, “When a person is in imminent danger, there is no debate. Whatever ideological divides we have should not have any impact on these policies during a ‘Code Blue.'” And former city Comptroller Scott Stringer expressed it well, saying, “The question is: Is it ideology or incompetence for the lack of action? Saving lives is the most important thing you can do as an elected official. The standard has to be in this extreme weather, ‘Can they survive the night?”

Many Americans are taking Mamdani to task for being cruel and heartless. They are mistaken. As Robert Spencer has so eloquently taught countless times, including before Congress, Islam is not a religion of peace. It is not a religion seeking to take care of everyone who is not Muslim. It is devoted to the purpose of creating a worldwide caliphate. By allowing homeless infidels to die, Mamdani is simply living by his theological standards in practice.

Advertisement

The lesson here is not just about Mamdani and New York. We already knew that this man was dangerous to American society with his “socialist” values. The greater lesson is for the rest of America to recognize that we cannot continue to elect Muslims into political office. As difficult as that is to say, it is true, as the Quran is directly antithetical to American values and goals. Islam is not a religion of peace, nor is it a “Chinese menu” that you can pick and choose from. From the Islamic theological point of view, either you accept Islam completely, including what should be done to all infidels, or you are yourself an infidel who must be converted, enslaved, or killed.

All Americans better wake up and realize that the enemy is already within, or we will undoubtedly, God forbid, have more cities facing the tragedies that New York is now dealing with.