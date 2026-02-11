Massie Is the Sole Republican to Vote Against Advancing SAVE Act and Election Integrity

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) just secured to himself the doubtful honor of being the only House Republican to vote against advancing critical election integrity legislation.

Advertisement

The final tally for advancing the SAVE America Act to the House floor today, February 11, as part of a rules package, showed that while two Republicans did not vote on the legislation, only one Republican actually voted against advancing it. And that loner was Massie. The total for votes was 215 yea, 214 no, and three representatives who didn't vote. The Democrats voted in a block against advancing the resolution with the act, making it perfectly clear they, as a party, want vulnerable elections, and Massie joined them.

It might be very true that the rules package resolution is not ideal, but advancing the act would seem to be important enough to justify voting for it, which Massie did not. Earlier this month, oddly enough, he was calling the SAVE Act a "TOP priority for conservatives" on X. It seems that his new objection to the SAVE Act is not about the act itself, but rather about the resolution of which it is a part. Is he cutting off his nose to spite his face, as the old saying goes, in voting against the resolution that includes the legislation he himself called a top priority?

The official bill summary for the SAVE Act states:

Advertisement

Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship. Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.

This ought to be obvious and bipartisan, but Democrat states have allowed illegal aliens to vote and dead voters' names to remain on rolls. That needs to end.

Related: Watchdog Says Fulton County Had More Votes Without Ballots Than Biden’s ‘Win’

Just yesterday, February 10, watchdog VoterGA.org, in comments to Real Clear Investigations senior reporter Paul Sperry, stated that the number of 2020 digitally tallied votes that appear to have no actual ballots connected with them in Fulton County was over 17,000, in a state that Joe Biden supposedly won by around 11,000 votes. The reason I bring this up is to highlight just how incredibly important the SAVE America Act is. That was just one county in one state in one election. We know the Democratic Party has been rigging and cheating in elections since the 19th century, and we owe it to ourselves and future generations to shore up election security as much as possible.

Advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi has not handled the Epstein files controversy impressively, but she was right to call Massie a “hypocrite” during a congressional hearing re: Epstein today. Unfortunately, it appears that the Kentucky representative is most interested in posturing and putting together soundbites rather than in coming up with viable solutions. The SAVE America Act is absolutely key to preventing mass fraud ahead of the 2026 election.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of election reforms and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.