None Escape: L.A. Rioters Loot Shushi Shop in Little Tokyo

“'None escape,' said the Wolf-bear, laughing into my face with the exultation of hunting. We burst out again among rocks, and saw the quarry ahead running lightly on all-fours and snarling at us over his shoulder. At that the Wolf Folk howled with delight."

—H.G.Wells, "The Island of Dr. Moreau"

None escape, indeed. Not even people and places that have nothing to do with ICE or Trump. As part of Monday's madness in the Summer of Anarchy, anti-ICE rioters descended upon the Ootoro Little Tokyo Sushi Shop. County Local News reported that the mob forced its way into the store and began looting. They took the cash box, and when it was cleaned out, they tossed it into the street. Video is below, although I do suggest earbuds if language is an issue for anyone nearby:

Monday's incident was hardly an anomaly:

In the second video, you can hear at least one man yelling "Stop that s**t! We don't do that s**t!" Another chimes in, "You're making us look bad."

1) Yes, you do "do that s**t." You do it every time you have a riot.

2) You're afraid of looking bad? I'm afraid, sir, that ship has sailed. You can slam that barn door as many times as you want, but the horse is long gone.

County Local News noted:

Ootoro Little Tokyo Sushi shop is more than just a restaurant; it serves as a cultural hub within the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles. Renowned for its authentic sushi and welcoming atmosphere, Ootoro has garnered a loyal following among locals and tourists alike. The looting incident not only inflicted financial harm on the business but also adversely affected the community that relies on such establishments for cultural representation and culinary diversity.

Some of this can be chalked up to the heat of the moment, I suppose. If you not only give people permission to act like feral animals but also encourage it, this is what you get — every single time. When the Summer of Floyd was in full swing, rioters took over downtown Provo. We received a call from my daughter, who was keeping the grandkids in the center of the house and making sure they were occupied so they wouldn't notice the gunfire erupting a few blocks away. This is the standard M.O. for this crowd.

The point of the chaos is just that: chaos. Every single rioter should be held to account, but those backing them want us to hear a message loud and clear: You see what we are capable of doing. Be afraid. None escape. Capitulate now, or this will happen in your town. It may even happen to you.

"ICE raids" are merely the latest excuse to take another swing at tearing the country apart. If it had not been "ICE raids," it would have been something else. And it will be something else, later this summer, and the summer after that, and the summer after that. It matters not that the rioters are protecting criminals, including drug dealers and child sex offenders; the only thing that matters is the destruction and reconstruction of America.

