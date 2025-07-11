Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Warns That Muslims Will Make Europe ‘Rubble’

A man who was raised in the belly of the beast and knows the brainwashed violence of fanatical Islam from the inside has another warning for Europeans and Americans foolishly welcoming in hordes of Muslim migrants: the Muslims will absolutely destroy Europe, given the smallest opening.

Mosab Hassan Yousef knows from personal experience both that not every young Muslim is irreclaimable, but that many of them are. After all, while he defected to Israel and converted to Christianity, even though his father was a co-founder of the terrorist group Hamas, he has also warned repeatedly that the majority of the so-called Palestinians in Gaza will never give up on their genocidal ideology (see one sample below why).

Gaza on Oct 7, 2023 pic.twitter.com/9pUPjula7Q — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) July 11, 2025

Yousef still holds onto the belief that there are young people in Muslim countries (like Iran), even in Gaza, who are willing and waiting to leave Islam behind. But the key part there is that they would have to abandon the teachings of Islam. After all, Islamic sacred texts specifically command and endorse mass murder of non-Muslims, rape, sex slavery, and other evils. That is why Europeans are so foolish to bring in unvetted masses of Muslims.

Palestinians raped women corpses after killing them on Oct. 7.



Muslims believe it was okay because the corpse didn't believe in Allah — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) July 10, 2025

“Muslims will eventually turn Europe into rubble, the same way they did in Lebanon and Gaza,” Yousef posted on X on July 8. “Muslims don't have the power to conquer Europe, but they can certainly ignite a civil war.”

Yousef had a caution for Americans, too. With the pro-Hamas foreign Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, originally scheduled for deportation by the Trump administration, released on the unlawful order of a rogue woke judge, Yousef is trying to make Americans understand their danger.

“Mahmoud Khalil wants American taxpayers to compensate him $20 million for inconvenience,” Yousef wrote, referring to Khalil’s preposterous new lawsuit. “The American intifada is already here, and the new generation of American Intifadists are [sic] already seeking compensation for their violence. Pay them in gold.” Intifada is a genocidal war inspired by Islamic jihad principles.

Another young Israeli soldier was just killed in Gaza. Too many Americans seem to be under the false impression that because Trump developed a deal with Iran to save its terror-sponsoring regime from annihilation by Israel, Israel is no longer at war. That is not true. Because America is also reluctant to allow Israeli leaders to clear out Gaza or reduce it to rubble, Israeli soldiers are still being ambushed and killed in Gaza on a regular basis while we ensure yet more aid is sent to the overwhelmingly pro-jihad Gazans.

We mourn the loss of Cpt. Reei Biran, 21. Reei, who served as a squad commander in the Golani Brigade, fell in combat in southern Gaza. May his memory be a blessing. 🕯️ — Israel (@Israel) Jul 9, 2025

Unless we want to be left to fight a new Reconquista, we in the West need to face the reality of Islam, and stop pretending that its adherents can live in peace in our democratic countries.

