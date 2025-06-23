'No Matter the Personal Cost': Guess Who's Back at Columbia Shouting About Genocide?

In case you missed it, Hamas supporter, anti-Israel activist, Syria and Algeria national, and disrupter of people's lives, Mahmoud Khalil, was released from detention on Friday. Joe Biden-appointed United States District Judge Michael Farbiarz determined that the government had not met the standards for detention and that he was not a flight risk, nor was he a danger to the community. His passport was taken, but his green card was returned, along with documents stating that he can travel within the United States to "New York and Michigan to visit family, New Jersey and Louisiana for court appearances, and Washington to lobby Congress."

Democrats rejoiced, happy that this poor innocent guy who is not at all a threat to our country could now spend more time with his infant son (and even happier that Judge Farbiarz stuck it to the Donald Trump administration, even though anyone with a brain recognizes that this guy never should have been allowed into the country in the first place). Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) even met him personally and escorted him back to New York, where he was greeted at the airport with chants and cheers from a crowd of people beating drums and holding Palestinian flags. (I highly recommend watching all of the videos in this article with your volume up.)

Radical Democrat Rep. AOC proudly escorted Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil back to New York City.pic.twitter.com/7yoSBpHkIn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2025

So what did Khalil do with his newfound freedom? Did he spend the weekend at home bonding with his wife and baby boy, appreciating the gift an activist judge served him up on a silver platter, even though he should have been deported by now? Of course not: He headed right back to Columbia University to pick up where he left off.

Again, he received a welcome so sycophantic that you'd think he'd won an Oscar or something. He even gave a little speech. "Well, who is Mahmoud Khalil? That's what the administration has tried its best to portray me as someone who's violent. Mahmoud Khalil is a human rights defender. Mahmoud Khalil is a freedom fighter. Mahmoud Khalil is a refugee. Mahmoud Khalil is a father and husband. And above all, Mahmoud Khalil is Palestinian," he said, adding (emphasis mine):

The wave of repression that the Trump administration initiated with my detention was intended to silence the movement for Palestinian liberation. It was intended to scare people into silence. It was intended to distract us from the fact that the U.S. government is a killing machine in Palestine and across the world. But they completely failed. Millions of people spoke up even louder, that it is our responsibility to end this genocide, no matter the personal cost, no matter the personal cost. And that's exactly what I will continue trying to do as long, so long as I'm able, so long as I am breathing.

You can watch more of that here. Afterward, Khalil and his legal team did a Q&A with the crowd.

Mahmoud Khalil is again leading antisemitic chants outside of Columbia University now that he was wrongly freed by an activist judge.



Khalil is a radical jihadist. So is his gross wife. They both need to be deported along with their child.



NOW.pic.twitter.com/zkm0HqGj8K — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 22, 2025

He also marched with the crowd.

🚨 #BREAKING: Just DAYS after a judge ordered him released from ICE custody, Mahmoud Khalil is ALREADY leading disruptive Palestine “protests” at Columbia University



HE’S NOT A CITIZEN! WHY is he being allowed to continue TERRORlZING American students?



SEND HIM BACK TO ALGERIA!… pic.twitter.com/QZajWtvjed — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 22, 2025

If you'll notice, he has his own security detail now, too. I'd like to know who's paying for that. He led the crowd in one last chant — "Columbia, Columbia, you can't hide. You're supporting genocide." — before being whisked away to a black SUV.

Two days after a judge ordered that migrant Mahmoud Khalil be released, he is already back on the streets in NYC, accompanied now by private security. Khalil was a main organizer for the violent pro-Palestine occupations and disruptions at Columbia. pic.twitter.com/PGPyVCcq73 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2025

The Trump administration is appealing Khalil's release, and the Department of Homeland Security put out the following statement on Friday:

An immigration judge, not a district judge, has the authority to decide if Mr. Khalil should be released or detained. On the same day an immigration judge denied Khalil bond and ordered him removed, one rogue district judge ordered him released. This is yet another example of how… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 20, 2025

We'll see what happens next in this case. We've got a guy who openly supports terrorism and hates the United States and who is not a U.S. citizen now calling for people to take action against our country, "no matter the personal cost."

Instead, he's being treated like a celebrity.

And Biden-appointed Judge Farbiarz says he doesn't undermine foreign policy. Sure.

