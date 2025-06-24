Insurrection? City Official in LA County Calls for Street Gangs to Rise Up Against ICE

In an absolutely stunning and clueless display of hubris, the vice mayor of the L.A. County city of Cudahy — a government "educator" — took to social media to call for well-armed gangs to defend "their streets" against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. No, really.

Advertisement

Whose side are they on, anyway? Just when you thought Los Angeles had quieted down — the curfews were removed and the chaos agents had gone back to doing whatever it is they do when they're not setting things on fire or looting — the county could go completely sideways after this.

And, yes, this is what you could call fomenting "insurrection." Really.

Here is Cynthia Gonzalez, the vice mayor of Cudahy, Calif., in her demure photo on the city's webpage.

And here is the same woman calling for open warfare between street gangs and ICE.

BREAKING: The Vice Mayor of Cudahy, CA is calling for gang members to take to the streets to wage war against ICE officers.



ARREST THIS LADY IMMEDIATELY! pic.twitter.com/fuzG1sHeXy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 24, 2025P

PJ Media sent an email and placed a call to Gonzalez's office to verify if the woman in the video you'll see below is the same woman as this demure photo on the city's website. We didn't get a reply before publication, but Fox News's Bill Melugin reports that he verified that the following video was by Cynthia Gonzalez and put on social media over the weekend.

"Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles — 18th Street Florencia. Where's the leadership," asked Gonzalez, who taught school in the "Florence-Firestone" areas of L.A. and is now the head of a pilot program for the county and a big shot at UCLA as their "Director of the Principal Leadership Institute." UCLA is where she received some of her apparently useless "social justice" degrees.

Advertisement

In what looked to be a public place with loud music in the background, she continued her address to gangsters, "You guys are all about territory this is 18th Street and this is Florencia and you guys tag everything up, claiming hood." She admonished them to take charge and take up arms against ICE, saying, "But now that your hood's being invaded, by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep outta you."

She belittled the gang response, daring them to go after ICE," Everyone else who's not about the gang life is out there protesting and speaking up — we're out there like, fighting for turf! Protecting our turf, protecting our people! And, like, where you at?"

She continued to berate them in Spanish and then said, "They're [ICE] are [sic] running amok all up on your streets — on your streets and in your city!"

"And when the big gang guns come in [ICE]? [We're] the ones who have never been jumped in, we're out here...so don't try to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now. This is not your block, you're not even here helping out," she said. Then she called for "the leadership" of the gangs to do something now and "get your members fu**ing in order."

Spoken like a vice mayor who says on the city website that she's "passionate about creating healthy and safe communities."

UCLA and the L.A. Times were buying her schtick.

Additionally, last month, UCLA hired Gonzalez as their new “Director of the Principal Leadership Institute”, describing her as a leader in “educational equity and social justice”. The LA Times also previously endorsed her as the “best pick” for LAUSD school board. pic.twitter.com/wvzyPq0Uve — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

And now the FBI has had a chat with this brainiac education "doctor," according to Melugin.

EXCLUSIVE: Per federal sources, the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast LA County, is under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory from ICE, even urging gang leadership to “get your fucking members in order”. I’m told Cynthia Gonzalez posted the video late last week, then deleted it, and that the FBI later visited her home & she is under active federal investigation. Gonzalez posted on her social media that the FBI came to her house, and she needs a lawyer. FBI LA tells FOX they cannot confirm or deny an investigation, but that they condemn any call for gang violence. We’ve reached out to Gonzalez via phone and email & are awaiting a response. No response yet from the city of Cudahy either. Will update as we get more.

Yeah, don't hold your breath waiting for a response from the city, Bill.

Front Page reporter Alexandra Datig wondered if some of the people she recorded during the unrest were gang members shooting mortars at police.

Hey Bill, this is a still of a video I took in Little Tokyo, of a man with a mortar launcher firing at police. It would support my theory that the letters "EM" on the man wearing the black t-shirt could stand for the street gang "El Monte Flores 13," a street gang. The video from… pic.twitter.com/TQqsP3GMtO — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

Maybe the "doctor" learned about corrupt politics by attending high school in one of the most corrupt cities in the L.A. area, Bell, Calif.

L.A. is a tinderbox. She's an idiot. If this were the Biden administration, someone calling for a gang war against the government would be prosecuted. Let's hope for the country's and her city's sake that the FBI doesn't drop the ball.