Here Comes the FIND OUT Phase: Russia Collusion Hoax GRAND JURY Is ON

DOJ leaks reveal that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has green-lighted a grand jury to investigate the Russia Collusion hoax. I'd say that this is a BLOCKBUSTER! BAM! BREAKING story, and it IS a HUGE MOVE, but you read PJ Media to get context and insight, so there are questions.

Here's the nut of the exclusive report by Fox News on Monday evening:

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney General Pam Bondi directed her staff Monday to act on the criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard related to the alleged conspiracy to tie President Donald Trump to Russia, and the Department of Justice is now opening a grand jury investigation into the matter, Fox News Digital has learned. Bondi personally ordered an unnamed federal prosecutor to initiate legal proceedings and the prosecutor is expected to present department evidence to a grand jury, which would allow the department to secure a potential indictment, according to a letter from Bondi reviewed by Fox News Digital and a source familiar with the investigation. [emphasis added}

Gabbard's concerns are republic-shaking ones but not the only ones.

Fox Digital reported:

The DOJ confirmed two weeks ago it received a criminal referral from Gabbard. The referral included a memorandum titled "Intelligence Community suppression of intelligence showing ‘Russian and criminal actors did not impact’ the 2016 presidential election via cyber-attacks on infrastructure" and asked that the DOJ open an investigation.

Hmmm?

While this skeletal report telegraphs a few clues, Bondi's team has leaked that the AG's team is acting on Gabbard's criminal referrals, but there's no word about the possibly even more concrete referrals from CIA Director and former U.S. federal prosecutor John Ratcliffe. Both sets of allegations are serious, but why leave Ratcliffe's referrals out of the story?

Here are the allegations he referred to pertaining regarding John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, and Hillary Clinton:

Lying under oath to Congress or federal investigators

Abuse of office and politicization of intelligence by advancing unsubstantiated claims and manipulating intelligence

Gabbard's referrals based on the documents she released underscored the conspiracy and its treachery.

While that oversight could be because Bondi is caught up between the signal and the noise, what she could be doing is holding her powder. The reason behind that could be what constitutional lawyer and Fox News host Mark Levin said on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo--and it is important.

Bartiromo asked, "How would you be handling this case?"

And Levin held a clinic.

Today on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo , "Life, Liberty and Levin" Host Mark Levin @marklevinshow spoke about accountability sought for the Russia collusion origins@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/4XKM3XqKFR — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) August 3, 2025

I'll break down what Levin said. It makes sense to those who resist the urge to make the perfect the enemy of the good.

I think it doesn't help us as to what laws might have been violated. Who cares? Right now, you need to dig in to find out who did what, then you'll figure out what laws have been violated. We know laws were violated. You're not bringing charges yet; you're not bringing a bill of indictment yet. You have to conduct an investigation. I mean, I can think of laws that I haven't even mentioned. What about federal campaign finance laws? What they did to Donald Trump in Manhattan is a ruse ... really? Those are campaign violations. That['s] for another day. What should happen now, for me, my view, the Department of Justice should be making a list of every potential witness or participant. They should immediately receive a letter that a criminal investigation has begun, and they are to preserve all records whether they are to preserve all records—whether they took public records with them—whether they took private records with them, and that includes the long list of texts and emails and on and on and on. What you'll find, then, is that you are going to find a lot of collusion between the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, the White House—the whole damned bunch of them—and he media.

Levin is in the camp of preserving documents now and getting to the prosecution later. Sounds great to me.

The other huge issue the announcement fails to address is WHERE this grand jury will be convened. Will this grand jury be convened in the Southern District of Florida, where the Mar-a-Lago raid took place, or in the lost land of Washington, D.C. where there is ZERO chance that ANY Democrat would be found GUILTY of any crime?

The right answer is Florida.

Monday night's move was huge, but only if Bondi is as careful as a cat stalking a bird.

Meow.

I told you we wouldn't punk you. We believe that the right move is the grand jury, but not if it's in DC. That's felony dumb. The sad situation is that no one remotely right of center would get a fair trial in Washington, D.C.

That's not just sad, it's true—and it's criminal.

