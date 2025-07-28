Trump Declares ‘Peace’ Between Cambodia and Thailand

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to make peace.

Trump boasted about being the "president of peace" in his announcement of the ceasefire and agreement between Cambodia and Thailand on Truth Social on Monday. Last week, increasing hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia erupted into open warfare, with soldiers and civilians on both sides killed and displaced.

Trump wrote, “Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all! By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade. I have now ended many Wars in just six months — I am proud to be the President of PEACE!”

Hopefully, this peace is more permanent than the ones Trump achieved with Iran and Syria, which have immediately returned to their jihadi activities (especially Syria, where the government is busily engaged in massacring Druze and Christians despite the American government lifting its terrorist designation).

Samnop, a Cambodian who raised awareness about the effects of the recently ended conflict on his fellow countrymen, shared his perspective with PJ Media over the weekend. “Thailand has destroyed Cambodians’ lives, homes, and sacred temples,” Sam stated. “Thailand has used cluster bombs and drone drop mortars attempting [to go] further into Cambodian territory… Cambodians need peace and we [want to] see justice.” He accused Thailand of striking the UNESCO World Heritage site Preah Vihear Temple.

The fighting between Cambodia and Thailand resulted in dozens of casualties and up to 130,000 civilians displaced.

On Saturday, Trump was already predicting peace. “I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace,” he insisted confidently on Truth Social.

The president continued:

They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!

Trump has been attempting to negotiate favorable trade deals with numerous countries, with the European Union being the latest government to agree to terms.

No doubt both Thai and Cambodian civilians will heave sighs of relief at the cessation of open hostilities. Cambodia is still trying to come back from years of Communist Khmer Rouge genocide and tyranny that obliterated nearly a third of the country’s population.

