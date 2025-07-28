Deadly Persecution of Christians Continues in Africa and Asia

The world is obsessed with repeating falsified statistics and outright lies from Hamas about Gaza, but almost no one in the West seems to care about the persecution of Christians in numerous African and Asian countries — and even in South America.

From Syria to Nigeria, from India to Sudan, from the DRC to Colombia, from Gaza to China, from Iran to Turkey, and from Pakistan to Indonesia, persecution of Christians is on the rise, with Communism and Islam as the two biggest culprits.

Heartbreaking, Father Tony Boutros, representative of the Greek Catholic Church in Sweida, Syria, makes an appeal to the international community to save Christians and Druze from an Islamist genocide. “We Christians and Druze are one. Look at the massacre they are committing against us. We need protection to continue living in the land we have peacefully lived together for hundreds of years.” ~ @MiraMedusa — Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) Jul 17, 2025

Indeed, the devastating Nigerian genocide of Christians continues to claim lives, as International Christian Concern (ICC) reported that at least 32 villagers in predominantly Christian Jebu, Plateau state, Nigeria, were killed by Islamic Fulani militants on July 14.

The assault, which began around 3 a.m., left men, women, children, and even a 3-month-old infant dead. According to reports gathered by International Christian Concern (ICC), the attackers set fire to dozens of homes, destroyed farmlands, and reduced the local church to rubble.

Ezekiel Dung managed to save his family, but his neighbor’s family was massacred. Some families were burned alive inside their houses when the jihadis set fire to them. Villagers said Nigerian soldiers who could have protected them instead stood around watching the village be destroyed. Nigeria has in recent years claimed the top spot on the list of deadliest countries for Christians.

Sudanese Christians have been killed and displaced by both sides in the ongoing civil war there, and the government just forcibly demolished a church in Khartoum. The same violence has been evident in the war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the beheading of 70 Christians by an Islamist group in February just one example. In fact, ADF jihadis in May attacked two predominantly Christian villages in the DRC, leaving dozens dead or wounded.

Turkey just deported a Christian refugee back to Iran, where he faces a decade in prison for his faith. After Donald Trump saved the Iranian regime from annihilation, it is now again calling for the destruction of Israel, handing out death sentences, and persecuting Christians.

Anti-Christian sentiment has been apparent in Nicaragua and other South American countries recently, with guerrilla groups now kidnapping and/or killing religious leaders in Colombia, ICC noted. Augustinian priest Father Carlos Saúl Jaimes Guerrero is the latest Christian leader to vanish under suspicious circumstances.

In India, the Supreme Court told Uttar Pradesh state to pause enforcement of its anti-conversion law while the law is under review, ICC reported, but radical Hindus and Muslims continue to attack Christians in multiple places in India. In June, Vikram village leaders abused and expelled a Christian family for refusing to convert to Hinduism.

ICC also highlighted the Santals, a tribal group scattered across multiple countries, including India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh. A small but strong minority of them have become Christians, ICC explained, but unfortunately, the countries they live in are hostile to or outright persecutors of Christianity, and Hindu or nature-worshipping Santals also bully those of their people who convert. Sadhu, a Santal Catholic, talked about hatred both from other Santals and from the Bangladeshi Muslims and Indians.

Meanwhile, two more Israeli soldiers were killed, but don’t expect to read about that in the mainstream media. Woke Westerners don’t care if Jews and Christians are murdered.

