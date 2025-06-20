I Don't Want to Jinx Us, but... What a Brutal Week to Be a Communist

One year ago, I was wondering if my forthcoming federal prison cellmate would like me... perhaps even too much.

Related: My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope)

Advertisement

These days, I wake up every morning like it's Christmas, and I can't wait to see what Santa Trump left We the People under the freedom tree. This week's gifts were what my grandfather would call "the fox's socks!"

Nothing steams my clams more than entitled apparatchiks who think it's okay to stop traffic in the name of (insert commie cause du jour) and maybe even pull the drivers out and beat the potato salad out of them. So you'll understand when I tell you that I squeal like a piggy every time I watch this video (14 and counting) of a salad-dodging gorgon doing a dead-on impression of a speed bump.

And the good news is this: We can watch it from two delicious angles.

⚠️ Female Anti-ICE rioter gets her LEGS RUN over by a car in LA after attacking the vehicle



What would YOU do in this situation?



Who's at Fault?



Let this be a Warning ⚠️ to Protesters FAFO pic.twitter.com/VFbnVe5CfP — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) June 17, 2025

Watching a chunky flunky beatnik monkey get turned into a road turtle is a hoot, but the fun is just getting started!

One of President Trump's greatest achievements is getting leftoids to beclown themselves, and few Democrats are as eager to take the buffoon bait as Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.).

Advertisement

DERP-O-RAMA! Hank Johnson once publicly wondered aloud if too many planes would cause the island of Guam to tip over.

Watch Ole Hank and his git-fiddle compete to see which sounds more cringey as he doxologizes about President Trump and democracy:

Democrat's superpower?

A Super-Immunity to embarrassment.



It's Hank Hendrix Johnson

performing "Hey Trump" on video...

on purpose. 🤣🤣🤣



Don't worry about tuning the guitar...

We got SANGIN' to do



From his best selling album

"Don't tip over my island!" pic.twitter.com/1Qb5h83GPp — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) June 20, 2025

Never one to be out nincompooped or educated, mega-harpy Whoopi Goldberg lost her religion this week when an Iranian woman refused to agree with the Whoops about who has it worse: a woman living in Iran, or black people in the U.S.

KNIGHT OF THE POST-O-RAMA! The Whoopster, a black woman, makes between $5 million and $6 million per year to spew venom a twinebox mommies for an hour every weekday. She is also one of only 21 people who are "EGOTs", meaning she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Watch Whoopi screech that Americans "drag gay people from cars" and hang black men, somehow forgetting that a black man was responsible for dragging a gay dude and that the last known lynching of a black man was in 1981.

Advertisement

Whoopie Goldberg says being black in America is worse than being a woman in Iran.



I don’t even know where to begin with this woman’s sheer ignorance and stupidity. pic.twitter.com/NRzNm2QB6A — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) June 18, 2025

And if you still have even a dribblet of respect left for Whoopi, check out the death stare she gives Arnold Schwarzenegger for trash-talking the communist street animals who are torching Los Angeles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't take the bait when The View's Joy Behar asks him about the ICE raids in California:



"I'm so, so happy to see first-hand that this IS the greatest country in the world and it IS the land of opportunity...



...When you come to America, you're a guest.… pic.twitter.com/4FKa47Q6KM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

Related: The Greta Awakening: The World Stands United, 'Get a Job, Ya Bum'

And the fun continues!

Kash Patel dropped a MOAB this week by revealing that the FBI knew that China was making fake driver's licenses to deliver to Chinese "students," allowing them to vote in the 2020 election, largely in swing states, and chose to discard related evidence.

On Friday, Trump appointed a special counsel to finally investigate what many of us believe was a rigged election in 2020.

Advertisement

PJ Media's Catherine Salgado wrote about it on Friday. This is the holy grail of "right-wing wackadoodlery," and watching it unfold will be hilarious.

There is so much great news and so little time, so let's do this:

QUICK CHUCKLES

BLM is holding its tip cup out to "white folks" to pay them "reparations" for work they didn't do.

A court has decided President Trump will retain control of California's National Guard.

No fewer than 20 of Iran's biggest wigs are now enjoying the company of 72 virgins. How many of those virgins are women is unknown.

As if that isn't enough to tickle your funnybone, illegal immigrants are afraid to show up for work, lest they be sent home.

I'd say it's time to crack open that special bottle of Whistlepig bourbon and get the weekend started. Who's with me?

Now that you're good and liquored up, why not join the fight and become a PJ Media VIP warrior? You'll get more than special content, you'll get bragging rights. Watching the fight against the pinko stinkos is one thing, but throwing punches is more fun, and what better way to do that than to battle for free speech?

Click HERE and join us. We have way more fun and bourbon on the VIP side. Join us!

You might even get a discount. Lemme check...

"Darling editors. I have some patriots here itching to fight for our Constitution. Can we throw them a deal?"

"How does 60% off with the promo code FIGHT sound?"

Sha-ZAM! Look at THAT! Now there is no reason not to fight for our nation's future.

Look for me on the battlefield. I'll be the guy with the Whistlepig.



