The Greta Awakening: The World Stands United, 'Get a Job, Ya Bum'

Got Greta Fatigue?

I'm sure you've noticed that the world's most annoying climate doomster, Greta Thunberg, has swapped her acid-rain coat and melting glacier galoshes for a stylish keffiyeh and a Gaza-riffic t-shirt.

Advertisement

I'm guessing Thunberg finally fixed the climate and needed a new direction in her life. Today, hating Jews is more en vogue with the leftoids than slapping a dress onto their 10-year-old vegan son.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: it appears Greta Thunberg is having regrets over her 2015 prediction that climate change would wipe out all of humanity by 2023. pic.twitter.com/ipASaPiynD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 10, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! Greta's flip from cloud-hugging climate harpy to Hitler Youth tells me that the worldwide antisemitism push and the greenhouse gas codswallop are both legerdemains of the globalists looking to install a neo-communist, one-world government. Remember, to the filthy fellow travelers, the issue is never the issue, the issue is ALWAYS the "revolution."

Related: 'The Issue Is Never the Issue': How the Commies Dupe Their Dopes Into Protests and Violence

Who can forget the hilarity of Thunberg's transformation from greenhouse gas hack to Judeophobe?

Greta appeared with a sad faced blue Octopus. What could that mean? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Hd36PPJVXJ — Tay-a (Terje)🇦🇺🦘 💙⚛️ (@Terje4Liberty) October 21, 2023

OCTO-RAMA! Despite an almost infinite number of plushie animals in dozens of colors, Thunberg decided to pose for a photo with a blue octopus, a Nazi-era symbol of Judaism's alleged controlling "tentacles" reaching across the world.

Advertisement

As I predicted on my daily radio show, Thunberg's latest desperate attempt for attention may be her Waterloo.

Thunberg and her entourage recently packed enough Gaza-bound supplies to feed an individual for an hour onto what the media called the "selfie yacht" and headed off to save Palestine.

Greta Thunberg on a yacht wearing a keffiyeh and sipping a cocktail epitomises the premise that 'pro-Palestine' is a lifestyle accessory for wealthy progressives. pic.twitter.com/Vsxu1ZbSFz — Never Again (@Never_Again2020) June 3, 2025

As anticipated by everyone — including Thunberg — Israel intercepted the rich kids as they approached Gaza. Thunberg, who has learned how to harness the power of the photo op, jumped into action and proceeded to beclown herself spectacularly by claiming she was kidnapped. The Twitterverse responded accordingly:

No, Greta. You were most certainly not “kidnapped”. pic.twitter.com/IvRj144Q2l — Israel Institute of NZ (@IsraelInstNZ) June 10, 2025

While enjoying Israel's hospitality, Thunberg and her myrmidons were shown videos of Hamas savagery during their brutal Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which they sophomoricly refused to watch.

Thunberg was only too happy to sign deportation papers and jump on the next climate-killing jet plane out of dodge, claiming that she could "...do more good outside of Israel than if I am forced to stay here for a few weeks."

Advertisement

Whereas most attention-starved, talent-free plonkers would take the hint and simper their way home, Thunberg decided to double down on her clownery.

After landing in France, Thunberg pretended she was handcuffed as she walked past press cameras.

Ok and what you don’t see on mainstream news is that Greta was handcuffed https://t.co/TeHif17Llo pic.twitter.com/nAc3ZQJYkb — Selme Rapido (@selmerapido) June 10, 2025

Thunberg told reporters the world needs "more angry women like herself." Donald Trump hilariously suggested that Thunberg visit anger management classes.

Then the international press jumped into the Greta fatigue-feeding frenzy:

This report from Sky News Australia is delicious:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

These Brits hilariously lowered the boom on Thunberg as well:

This is brutal!

A British TV host just dropped some truth bombs on top Hamas cheerleader Greta Thunberg.



Do you agree with every word she said?

I absolutely do — share if you do too!pic.twitter.com/q5EeNBrIsr — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) June 10, 2025

Advertisement

The world has spoken, but will the world's most petulant, Jew-hating gasconade take the hint? Not likely.

Thunberg, 22, is worth between $1 million and $2 million, much of which comes from groups paying the untrained, antisemitic permafrost queen of the allegedly rising seas to speak.

Eco-doom and hatred of Jews are big businesses, and business is too good to quit.

Let's kick off the weekend with some laughs. Nobody skewers the pinko stinko brigade quite like our friends at "Jokes and a Point."

Remember, patriots know how to laugh. The blue-haired they/thems suck.

While you're at it, why not drop a "like" and a follow? We patriots need to stick together!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We have the commies on the run. Hit them even harder by becoming a PJ Media warrior TODAY.

Just click HERE and use the promo code POTUS47.

What's that, you want a discount? Hold on. Let's see if I have any clout here at PJ Media...

"Darling editors, these patriots are fed up and want to join the fight against the pink-haired girly dudes who are too loggerheaded to realize they are spreading Marxism every time they throw rocks at ICE agents. Is there any way you can throw them a discount today?"

"Heck yes! This weekend only, you can get 74% off with the POTUS 47 code!"

Whamo! What a GREAT way to celebrate Flag Day, the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, and President Trump's 79th birthday!

I'll see you in the trenches, patriots!