Trends in Global Christian Persecution

Thousands killed and millions displaced from one religious group across multiple countries. Persecution, imprisonment, and murder loom. Does the world care? No, because this much-targeted religion is Christianity.

When Jews and Christians are killed, the West turns a blind eye or downplays the violence. That is especially true when the victimizers are Muslims or Communists. Christians are being massacred in multiple countries worldwide, but you wouldn’t know that from mainstream media. We here at PJ Media, however, aim to highlight this global tragedy.

Don’t let the Hamas propaganda fixate all your attention on the jihad-loving Gazans. As Open Doors reveals on its website, persecution of Christians has intensified in recent years and especially in countries with strong Islamic jihad groups or Communist governments. Why are Western aid, media, and and politicians never going to persecuted Christians?

Open Doors notes that “Authoritarian control in Central Asia” have been responsible for “violence and authoritarian restrictions against Christians have risen globally during the past year, most notably in Central Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. No country stood out more than Kyrgyzstan, which rose sharply on the WWL, the annual ranking of the countries where it is most difficult to live as a Christian.” WWL is the World Watch List for persecution.

Civil wars also cause serious danger to many Christians, who can find themselves caught in between both sides in countries torn apart by internal and violent conflict. “Civil wars in Yemen, Myanmar, and Sudan, created unstable environments, putting Christians into the crossfires,” according to Open Doors.

The current genocide in Syria is also an outgrowth of civil war, as Islamic terrorist group HTS, now in charge of the country, was for years at war with the Assad regime. Christians often suffered from both sides, but particularly now that HTS’s al-Golani — now al-Sharaa — is fully in charge and overseeing vicious mass murder against Christian and Druze minorities.

The violence against Christians in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is particularly bad. In fact, Open Doors labeled that region “the most violent place in the world for Christians. Chronic government instability and civil conflict have created a vacuum, which is filled by opportunistic Islamic militants, in several nations in SSA.” Do black lives matter? Do they not matter when they are Christian? Leftists love to blather about Africa, but not about Islamic jihad in Africa.

Furthermore, Open Doors highlights the phenomenon of the “disappearing Church.” It explains:

The Church is driven out or driven underground in several countries. In the Middle East especially, several Christian communities are dwindling and, in some cases, on the verge of extinction.

Finally, Open Doors discusses surveillance states. “Christians in China and other autocratic states are increasingly cautious about openly expressing their faith due to advanced surveillance.”

The blood of the innocent cries out from the earth.

