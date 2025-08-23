Every Story Demands a Sacrifice: To Change the World, Change the Narrative

Every person lives inside a story. You may not write it down, but it’s there — a thread running through your life that explains who you are, why the world is the way it is, and what you must do about it.

And in that story, you are always the protagonist. For most people, that means being the hero — the good guy, the brave one, the victim who overcomes. A few cast themselves as villains or anti-heroes, but even then, they are the center of the tale, the one who matters, the one who sees what others don’t.

That’s the power of story: it doesn’t just describe reality, it shapes it. It gives meaning to suffering, courage to act, and justification for choices. Some stories are true, demanding honesty and courage. Others are lies, flattering us while hiding the cost.

But here’s the danger: not every story is true. Some are honest, grounded in reality, demanding courage and responsibility. Others are deceitful, flattering, or self-indulgent. Both kinds feel rich and powerful, but they do very different things.

An honest story gives hope; a deceitful story makes promises. An honest story helps you grow stronger; a deceitful story tells you someone else will make you better — the next drug, the next product, the next body modification. An honest story speaks to courage; a deceitful story whispers to fear.

And every story, honest or deceitful, demands a sacrifice.

False Stories and Their Sacrifices

False stories always demand the sacrifice of someone else. They protect the lie by pushing the cost onto others — neighbors, children, the vulnerable, even the innocent.

Transgenderism says you can change sex. The sacrifice? Female athletes lose scholarships, girls lose dignity and safety in locker rooms, and children sacrifice healthy bodies and fertility to an illusion.

Free Palestine says Palestinians are victims whose violence is justified. The sacrifice? Jews are beaten in American streets, couples are murdered in Washington, DC, and families in Israel are slaughtered. Truth itself is sacrificed as the Holocaust and October 7 are denied.

Believe All Women says every accusation is true. The sacrifice? Innocent men lose jobs, reputations, families, even their freedom. Due process is sacrificed on the altar of ideology.

Abortion says a baby is just a clump of cells, like a tumor. The sacrifice? Unborn children are killed, women bear scars in body and spirit, and the truth about life itself is lost.

The 1950s Golden Age myth says everything was better in that era. The sacrifice? Individuality, authenticity, and especially women unsuited for domesticity — all forced into roles shaped by government propaganda and social engineering.

The Self-Made Man (distorted) says failure is always your fault. The sacrifice? The vulnerable are abandoned, crushed by circumstances beyond their control. Many turn to crime, addiction, or despair because the story left no room for grace.

Guns are bad, says “Guns kill people, ban them,” and demands law-abiding citizens sacrifice their right to self-defense.

Anthropomorphic Climate Change says, “We must abolish fossil fuels now,” and demands ordinary people sacrifice prosperity and liberty, while elites keep their private jets.

Every political fight is a battle of stories. Each side is saying, “Here is the hero, here is the villain, and here is the sacrifice required.”

True Stories and Their Sacrifices

If false stories sacrifice others, true stories demand that we sacrifice of ourselves.

A father sacrifices rest for his family.

A mother sacrifices career advancement for her children.

A soldier sacrifices safety for his country.

A Christian sacrifices pride, sin, and selfishness to follow Christ.

“Good guys with guns save lives” requires both risk and responsibility, borne by free citizens who refuse to live as sheep.

Conservationism, agnostic on climate change but understanding that we are stewards of the earth, demands we live efficiently, eliminating waste and excess while maintaining a clean, beautiful planet.

The true story is the Hero’s Journey lived out. The hero doesn’t demand tribute from others; he lays himself down for their sake. Christ is the pattern: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

An honest story asks you to give up what ought to be given up — selfishness, fear, pride, laziness. A deceitful story demands you offer up your neighbor, your child, or your community so the illusion can survive.

Why Stories Are Hard to Change

Remember, people don’t just believe things; they inhabit their own stories, often stories with detailed backgrounds, stories that are interwoven with those of other people, and stories that they are certain are their own myth. They believe they are heroes. This is why persuasion is so hard. In general, people defending transgenderism, abortion, “Free Palestine,” or any other ideology don’t see themselves as villains. They see themselves as heroes inside a powerful story — and heroes fight to the end.

You can’t usually break a story with argument alone. The facts don’t just contradict a position; they threaten the very narrative that makes someone the “good guy” in their own mind.

Simply exposing lies will not change the world. Instead, we must tell better stories — honest stories — that speak to courage instead of fear, to sacrifice of self instead of the sacrifice of others, to hope instead of hollow promises.

Because in the end, every story asks for a sacrifice. False stories demand others pay the price. True stories demand we pay it ourselves — and in doing so, become real heroes. While we may not be able to get through to others with an argument, we can show them how to identify a true story — and help them come to the correct conclusion themselves.

