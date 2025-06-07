BREAKING: The Battle of LA Has Begun, Rioters Attack ICE Agents (Watch Live)

Filthy street Marxists are currently battling ICE agents in Los Angeles as they conduct mass arrests of illegal aliens around the city.

Riots have already broken out in Los Angeles.



Anarchists are launching attacks on both federal and local law enforcement.pic.twitter.com/bf1ENJM7eq — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 7, 2025

Five years ago at this time, the weak, easily controlled apparatchiks were burning the nation's big, blue toilet cities in honor of saintly George Floyd. Today, they fight over the "rights" of illegal immigrants to remain in our country, where many are living on taxpayer dollars.

As expected, some of the usual suspects have shown up. Check out the yobbo with the Palestinian flag.

Why would someone bring a Palestinian flag to a riot over illegal immigrants? Because this riot isn't over illegal immigrants. It's a push by the globalists to sow violence and chaos throughout our nation.

Remember the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the "revolution."

FACT-O-RAMA! More than 1,000 rioters assaulted ICE officers at a federal building in Los Angeles on Friday. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) two hours to respond. Officials are calling out Hakeem Jeffries, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and "Tampon" Tim Walz for fueling anti-ICE rhetoric.

Rioters have been seen defacing property and stabbing the tires of federal vehicles. Dozens of commie frondeurs are said to have been arrested.

🚨 | BREAKING: LAPD riot units FINALLY deployed to assist DHS in LA as leftist agitators assaulted federal agents for hours while Mayor Karen Bass sat back and watched.



This wasn’t protest, it was a coordinated attack on immigration enforcement.



Now the arrests begin and every… pic.twitter.com/YuJkj1oSQN — Hank™ (@HANKonX) June 7, 2025

LA Mayor Karen Bass released a tweet on X/Twitter declaring her opposition to the ICE sweeps. FBI Director Kash Patel leveled her with a two-word response:

We will https://t.co/T9Jlc63egl — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 7, 2025

Members of the Trump administration, and people posting online, were quick to denounce Bass's support for the street scrubs battling ICE officers.

FACT-O-RAMA! Assaults against ICE officers are up 413% since last year. Members of their families are being "doxxed" (having their home addresses released publicly).

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is publicly asking for any information on this charva chump who pelted ICE vehicles with stones:

BREAKING 🚨 FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is asking everyone to help identify this guy throwing rocks at Border Patrol Vehicles driving by



Time to make this guy FAMOUS on 𝕏



YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO 👇 pic.twitter.com/9w206Fshu5 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 7, 2025

The Operation Mockingbird media lickspittles are running cover for the violence by pretending the riots are merely "protests."

This story is ongoing and updates may be forthcoming.

You can watch the riots LIVE below:

