BREAKING: The Battle of LA Has Begun, Rioters Attack ICE Agents (Watch Live)

Kevin Downey Jr. | 8:12 PM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Filthy street Marxists are currently battling ICE agents in Los Angeles as they conduct mass arrests of illegal aliens around the city.

Five years ago at this time, the weak, easily controlled apparatchiks were burning the nation's big, blue toilet cities in honor of saintly George Floyd. Today, they fight over the "rights" of illegal immigrants to remain in our country, where many are living on taxpayer dollars.

As expected, some of the usual suspects have shown up. Check out the yobbo with the Palestinian flag.  

Why would someone bring a Palestinian flag to a riot over illegal immigrants? Because this riot isn't over illegal immigrants. It's a push by the globalists to sow violence and chaos throughout our nation.

Remember the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the "revolution."

     RELATED: 'The Issue Is Never the Issue': How the Commies Dupe Their Dopes Into Protests and Violence

FACT-O-RAMA! More than 1,000 rioters assaulted ICE officers at a federal building in Los Angeles on Friday. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) two hours to respond. Officials are calling out Hakeem Jeffries, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and "Tampon" Tim Walz for fueling anti-ICE rhetoric.

Rioters have been seen defacing property and stabbing the tires of federal vehicles. Dozens of commie frondeurs are said to have been arrested.

LA Mayor Karen Bass released a tweet on X/Twitter declaring her opposition to the ICE sweeps. FBI Director Kash Patel leveled her with a two-word response:

Members of the Trump administration, and people posting online, were quick to denounce Bass's support for the street scrubs battling ICE officers.

FACT-O-RAMA! Assaults against ICE officers are up 413% since last year. Members of their families are being "doxxed" (having their home addresses released publicly).

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is publicly asking for any information on this charva chump who pelted ICE vehicles with stones:

The Operation Mockingbird media lickspittles are running cover for the violence by pretending the riots are merely "protests."

This story is ongoing and updates may be forthcoming.

You can watch the riots LIVE below:

It's barely June and the Marxist animals have set fire to Jews, tried to burn Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family to death, and executed a young Jewish couple in Washington D.C. Now are you ready to get into the fight?

Show the neo-commie stains who are trying to kill off Western civilization you've had enough.

Click HERE to become a PJ Media warrior, use the promo code FIGHT and you'll get a tasty 60% discount on keeping free speech free.

This is not a drill.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.
