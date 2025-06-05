Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Already Embroiled In Scandal

I've said before that one of my biggest pet peeves is when hardcore leftists claim to be independents, and that’s what Karine Jean-Pierre, formerly Joe Biden’s press secretary, is trying to do now with her revelation that she’s leaving the Democratic Party. This declaration was also conveniently timed with the announcement of her forthcoming book, which is supposedly about her evolution into a fair-minded independent who's all about challenging party lines and “speaking the truth” to inspire Americans. Really?

The book claims to tackle the “importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation that has been rampant in recent elections,” offering “passionate insight for moving forward.”

This is the same person who spent years spinning lies about Biden’s cognitive state as his handlers busily reshaped the country behind the scenes, and calling videos of him getting lost on stage “cheap fakes.” Clearly, KJP is the epitome of credibility for this topic.

It turns out that the book, set for release in October, is already brewing up its own scandal.

For starters, Jean-Pierre's former White House colleagues are trashing her as “ineffectual and unprepared.”

"She didn't know how to manage a team, didn't know how to shape or deliver a message, and often created more problems than she solved,” a former White House official told Axios.

“It's difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab,” said a former Biden communications official.

Another former White House official was even more brutal. "The amount of time that was spent coddling [Jean-Pierre] and appeasing her was astronomical compared to our attention on actual matters of substance,” the official said.

Well, duh. It was clear from day one that she was completely out of her depth — unprepared, unqualified, and visibly uncomfortable in the role. She stumbled through press briefings, dodged basic questions, and constantly clung to her notes like a lifeline. Things got so bad that the White House had to bring in Pentagon spokesman John Kirby just to prop her up.

A report from Politico reveals that Gilda Squire, a New York-based publicist, was working “informally” with Jean-Pierre back in 2023, while Jean-Pierre was still press secretary.

A New York-based publicist, Gilda Squire, worked informally with Jean-Pierre while she was in the White House and was, on multiple occasions, copied on official emails before staffers raised the issue, another former official said. Squire previously served as publicity director for HarperCollins Publishers and also did PR for Penguin Putnam Publishing, according to her LinkedIn. And Jean-Pierre was the subject of several lengthy profiles in lifestyle publications, including Vogue and Women’s Health and traveled to New York to appear on The View.

According to the report, “At one point, staffers raised Jean-Pierre’s frequent interactions from the White House with Squire to the White House counsel’s office, as well as her frequent public appearances at galas and other events she attended in a personal capacity.”

Fast forward to February 2024, when Axios reporter Alex Thompson asked about potential ethical improprieties, only to be told flatly by Squire herself that the allegations were “unequivocally untrue.” Thompson has since exposed this as a blatant lie.

If you don’t tell the truth, off the record no longer applies.



Here is Gilda Squire’s denial at the time.

“This is unequivocally untrue.” https://t.co/GWBWPcD4cI pic.twitter.com/jfci8Cmz3l — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2025

When he confronted Squire, her response was melodramatic, rebuking him for his “tone” and claiming they didn’t partner professionally until after Jean-Pierre left the White House.

Thompson, to underscore the point, produced email evidence showing Squire being “looped in” to official communications as far back as 2023.

But here is one such internal WH email with Gilda being looped in with deputy press secretary Emilie Simons on Karine Jean Pierre’s fall 2023 Vogue profile.

(I have more but to give you an idea). pic.twitter.com/mKMKNvTcMF — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 4, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre and her crew expect us to forget years of spin, stonewalling, and outright deception — all while pretending to be warriors for “truth.” But let’s be real: Anyone who played a role in covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline has zero credibility to lecture the rest of us about transparency, misinformation, or ethics in government. She forfeited that right a long time ago.

