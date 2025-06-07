Hunter Biden Drops Another Lawsuit, And I Can't Stop Laughing

Well, well, well. Look who the cat dragged back into the headlines.

Just when you thought Hunter Biden couldn't possibly trip over his own two feet again, America's favorite First Son has done it. According to a CNN report, the scandal-plagued Hunter has once again dropped a lawsuit against Fox News. Seriously? This is the second time he's filed and then just... walked away from legal action against the network. It makes you wonder what exactly he was trying to accomplish.

The whole kerfuffle started over a 2022 Fox miniseries that dared to shine a light on Hunter's "overseas financial" dealings"—you know, the kind that mysteriously dried up when his dad wasn't in government anymore. Hunter's lawyers, bless their hearts, claimed Fox violated "revenge porn" laws and defamed him by showing some "intimate images" from that infamous laptop that they kinda, sorta, but not really deny is even his. Yeah, that laptop.

Of course, they didn't bother explaining why they suddenly decided to bail on the case after recently losing a bid to move it to state court. Fox News, naturally, was "pleased to move on," calling the whole thing a "meritless case which proved to be nothing more than a politically motivated stunt.” And frankly, given Hunter's track record, it's hard to disagree, no matter what side of the aisle you're on.

Let's be honest here, this isn't Hunter's first rodeo when it comes to filing lawsuits only to sheepishly retreat. He also dropped a lawsuit against a former Trump White House aide regarding the laptop. And then there's the lawsuit against the IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who dared to expose his tax crimes. He dropped that one, too, giving up on trying to get compensated for his supposed "taxpayer privacy" breach.

Make no mistake about it, these are the same whistleblowers promoted by the Trump administration and now advising Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Shapley even briefly served as acting IRS commissioner. They truly wanted their day in court, but as they put it, "it appears Mr. Biden was afraid to actually fight this case in a court of law after all." Naturally.

So why is he ditching the lawsuits? I suspect he can no longer afford his lawyers. As we reported back in March, Hunter Biden is essentially broke. His attorneys revealed he "suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range." Yeah, that tends to happen when your source of income is dependent on Joe Biden being in the White House.

His laughable “art career” is circling the drain, too. Once selling paintings for over $50,000 a pop—thanks to mysterious buyers who totally weren’t buying influence. Well, by a bizarre coincidence, the market for Hunter Biden originals dried up right around the time Daddy Biden’s political clout did. Shocking.

Even his memoir, which famously recounted stories such as smoking parmesan cheese thinking it was crack, is tanking in sales. And now Hunter’s complaining that he can’t land paid speaking gigs. Paid to talk about what, exactly? How to torpedo your life with drugs and corruption?

Another lawsuit bites the dust. Maybe next time he'll just save everyone the trouble and not file it in the first place. But that would require common sense, and when it comes to Hunter Biden, well...

