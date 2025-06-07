Shock Poll Reveals Public Reaction to Feud Between Trump and Musk

You just knew someone was going to poll it. The moment Donald Trump and Elon Musk locked horns in public, it was only a matter of time before the media jumped in with a poll to stir the pot.

Sure enough, YouGov delivered.

And if you’re judging this feud by the numbers alone, it looks like a blowout—Trump has the overwhelming support of Republicans, with over 70% siding with him, while just 6% back Musk.

Of all adults, 28% say they are on Trump’s side, 8% on Musk’s, and more than half, 52%, say neither. Among just Democrats, only 4% said they were on Trump’s side, while 11% said they supported Musk, and 80% naturally said they were on neither side.

I’m not particularly shocked that most Republicans back Trump, but I am surprised so few back Musk. I thought it might be more of a 60/40 or a 70/30 split.

But here’s the thing: Regardless of the poll results, that doesn’t mean conservatives have turned on Musk. Not even close.

Let’s not forget what Elon Musk has done for the movement. He blew the lid off the censorship industrial complex with the Twitter Files. He exposed how Democrats, the media, and the deep state worked hand-in-hand to silence dissent, especially during COVID and the 2020 election. He moved heaven and earth to make free speech fashionable again. He even voted Republican for the first time in 2022. He endorsed Trump in 2024. That kind of boldness doesn’t just get tossed aside because he had one public spat with Trump.

Of course, Donald Trump is still the leader of the conservative movement—and the most effective Republican president of our lifetime. He’s endured more smears, hoaxes, and witch hunts than any public figure in modern history. He’s earned the loyalty he’s getting from Republican voters. And when Musk took a swipe at Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” Trump had every right to respond.

It’s just unfortunate that both men ended up off the rails.

Musk crossed a serious line by implying Trump’s name was in the Epstein files. “Time to drop the really big bomb,” he posted. “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files… That is the real reason they have not been made public.” That’s not just unsubstantiated—it’s outrageous. Even Musk seemed to realize it, because he has since deleted the post, as well as as others.

Trump fired back with a post of his own, saying Musk had “worn thin” and was asked to leave. That wasn’t true, as Musk’s role as a special government employee expired the same day Trump publicly praised him. But this isn’t really about facts anymore—it’s about egos, and both sides have let theirs get the better of them.

Now Musk is in damage control mode, deleting some of his more incendiary posts. That’s a good first step, but the real healing will only begin when both men put the movement ahead of their pride.

As I’ve said before, this feud helps no one but the Democrats. They are loving every second of it. If Trump and Musk keep escalating, the only winners will be Joe Biden’s handlers and the permanent ruling class. It’s time to end this before it turns into a full-blown civil war on the right.

We don’t have to pick sides. We shouldn’t. America needs both Trump and Musk fighting the left—not each other.

We don't have to pick sides. We shouldn't. America needs both Trump and Musk fighting the left—not each other.