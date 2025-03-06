Well, That Didn’t Take Long: Hunter Biden Is Already Broke

Well, what do you know? Just weeks after Donald Trump took back the White House from Joe Biden, his formerly crack-smoking son Hunter is broke. Now, he is seeking to drop his own federal laptop hacking lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, who exposed the contents of Hunter's infamous laptop through his Marco Polo non-profit website.

It’s been six weeks since the Biden Crime Family gravy train left the station, and Hunter is already strapped for cash. You really can't make this stuff up, folks.

According to court filings in California, Hunter's attorneys claim he "has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range." Imagine that; when daddy's no longer pulling the strings from the Oval Office, the money well runs dry faster than Hunter can say "Where's my crack pipe?"

But wait, it gets better. The once high-rolling Biden spawn claims he lost his housing due to Pacific Palisades wildfires in January, making his rental home "unlivable." Poor Hunter whines, "Like many others in that situation, I am having difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live."

I'd play the world's smallest violin, but I'm laughing too hard.

Remember Hunter's illustrious "art career"? You know, the one where anonymous buyers totally weren't paying for access to the White House? Those sales have crashed harder than Hunter after a bender. From selling 27 pieces at an average of $54,481.48 each, he's now managed to sell just one piece for a measly $36,000.

It’s truly shocking how the "art world" lost interest in Hunter Biden’s art after his daddy left office, isn't it?

Even his memoir isn't selling anymore. It went from selling 3,161 copies in the previous six months to roughly 1,100 in the most recent six-month period. Turns out there's a limited market for stories about smoking parmesan cheese thinking it was crack—yeah, I’ll never forget that.

"While I was aware that my financial position had significantly deteriorated over time, it was not until the past month that I realized I had to take drastic actions to alleviate this situation," Hunter declared.

Who knew that spending all your money on high-priced hookers and crack weren't a solid investment strategy?

The original lawsuit against Ziegler involved claims about unauthorized access to tens of thousands of emails and thousands of photos and videos, many showing Hunter's greatest hits with prostitutes and illegal drugs. Now Hunter's complaining that despite "positive feedback and reviews" of his artwork and memoir, he can't get paid speaking engagements.

Wait, who was paying to hear Hunter Biden speak? And about what, exactly? Maybe I’m just not a very imaginative person, but it’s surprising that anyone would pay good money to hear life lessons from a formerly crack-addicted grifter.

Once again, the situation is clear. Joe Biden is out of power, and the Biden Crime Family has lost its only commodity: influence. With no more favors to sell, the promissory notes tied to Hunter’s so-called “artwork” are now utterly worthless, and Hunter has no more cushy board positions in Ukraine to fatten his bank account.

Welcome to the real world, Hunter. Maybe it's time to get a real job?

The Biden Crime Family's house of cards is finally collapsing, and we're bringing you every delicious detail of Hunter's financial meltdown.

