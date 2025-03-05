Trump's Latest Warning to Hamas Will Give You Chills

Trump has been in office for just a few weeks, and he’s managed to bring home several Israeli and American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in that time. Though there’s been progress made, it’s not fast enough for Trump, and he made a chilling statement to Hamas, warning them it’s time to get this done.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose,” Trump began. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

“Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” Trump continued. “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning!”

Got chills yet? There’s more.

“For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

Now this is what I call bold leadership. We haven’t seen anything like this before, and you know what? That’s a good thing. What was happening during the Biden administration clearly wasn’t working, and we’ve already seen Trump’s bold and decisive approach yield tangible results.

Joe Biden spent over a year repeatedly claiming he was working “around the clock” to free hostages in Gaza, yet his administration delivered next to nothing. The last hostage released under his watch was in November 2023, and she was Abigail Naftali — the great-niece of prominent Democratic donor Liz Hirsh Naftali, a known buyer of Hunter Biden’s artwork. I’ve never been convinced that this was just a coincidence.

From where I sit, Biden never seemed truly concerned about the hostage crisis. For him, dealing with the crisis was more about appeasing the antisemitic wing of the Democratic Party than it was about securing the release of hostages. What was Biden’s actual strategy for dealing with Hamas? He showed more resistance to Israel than to Hamas itself.

From the moment Trump took office, it was clear things were different. Trump’s anger and urgency were unmistakable. His words carried the moral weight and determination that Americans expect from a leader—something sorely missing during Biden’s presidency.

It’s refreshing to see such decisive leadership and unapologetic support for Israel in the White House again.

The Trump administration is also directly engaging with Hamas to get this done.

"The Trump administration is holding direct talks with Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, with the White House saying the president’s envoys have authority to 'talk to anyone,'" The Hill reported Wednesday.

“When it comes to the negotiations … the special envoy who’s engaged in those negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “Israel was consulted on this matter. Dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven — what he believes is a good-faith effort to do what’s right for the American people.”





Thanks to President Trump's leadership, the remaining hostages in Gaza are closer than ever to being freed.