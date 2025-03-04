Trump’s Two Epic Mic Drop Moments During His Speech I Can’t Get Over

President Trump delivered a fiery and triumphant joint address to Congress, declaring that America is entering a “Golden Age” under his leadership. “We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in 4 years or 8 years,” Trump said, vowing that his administration is “just getting started.” He proclaimed that the country’s “momentum is back,” and that the American Dream is “unstoppable.”

Trump touted a historic shift in national sentiment, highlighting that, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction than the wrong one. He pointed to an unprecedented 41-point surge in small business optimism and his own swift actions—nearly 100 executive orders and over 400 executive actions—aimed at restoring “common sense, safety, optimism, and wealth” across the nation.

Trump did not hold back and repeatedly called out Joe Biden by name, calling him the worst president in history and calling out his administration’s policies for creating an “inflation nightmare” and driving up energy costs. “Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control—and we are working hard to get it back down,” Trump remarked.

On trade, Trump vowed a no-nonsense approach: “Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them,” he said, promising to bring in “trillions of dollars and create jobs like we have never seen before.”

At times, things got very heated. Democrats very quickly started to get disruptive; Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was even forcibly removed from the chamber. It was a sad display of anger and unhinged aggression from the left, who couldn't clap for the family of Laken Riley or a child survivor of cancer.

There’s so much to talk about, but there were two epic mic drop moments that really stood out that I have to mention.

Trump touted that his administration’s aggressive border policies have already resulted in the lowest numbers of illegal border crossings ever recorded.

“The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying, ‘We needed new legislation.’ ‘We must have legislation to secure the border.’ But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

POTUS: The media and our friends in the Democratic Party kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border.



But it turns out all we really needed was a new President! pic.twitter.com/EkQk65CrV7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to restoring law and order, denouncing radical left policies that have turned the justice system upside down and the weaponization of the federal government.

”And we have ended weaponized government, where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me,” Trump said. “How did that work out? Not too good. Not too good.”

Trump: "We have ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent, like me."



"How did that work out?" pic.twitter.com/wlSc8aQE2w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

These are the two epic moments from his speech I suspect most people will be talking about tomorrow.