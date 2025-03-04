Winning! Trump's Tariffs Just Forced Canada and Mexico to the Bargaining Table

Matt Margolis | 8:17 PM on March 04, 2025
Pool via AP

Well, wouldn't you know it? The liberal media and Democrat politicians have been having collective meltdowns over President Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but it looks like the master negotiator is about to chalk up another win for America.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump slapped a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada. Trump also imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, raising China's rate to 20% as part of his broader trade rebalancing strategy outlined in his 2025 Trade Policy Agenda. And the initial public response was the usual bravado for the public.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swiftly announced plans to implement a 25% tariff on C$30 billion ($20.7 billion) of US goods immediately, followed by an additional C$125 billion ($86.2 billion) in 21 days’ time.

“This is a very dumb thing to do,” Trudeau said, in remarks that he said were directed at Trump. “There is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that she would announce retaliatory tariffs on US imports on Sunday, noting at a news conference in Mexico City: “The unilateral decision made by the United States affects national and foreign companies operating in our country, as well as our people.”

Behind the scenes, however, something very different was playing out.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later told Fox Business that Trump might unveil a trade deal with both countries as soon as Tuesday.

Advertisement

Both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they'll do better,” Lutnick said. “And the president's listening because, you know, he's very, very fair and very reasonable. So I think he's going to work something out with them. It's not going to be a pause, none of that pause stuff, but I think he's going to figure out, you do more, and I'll meet you in the middle some way, and we're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow.”

CNN reports that “a Canadian government source confirmed to CNN that Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc spoke with the US commerce secretary on Tuesday.”

RecommendedTrump Reportedly to Make HUGE Announcement in His Speech Tonight

Remember when the left made apocalyptic predictions about Trump's tough trade tactics? You know, that they would destroy our economy and international relationships? How many times do they need to be proven wrong before they admit Trump knows exactly what he's doing?

Advertisement

The leaders of Mexico and Canada apparently didn't get the memo that their tough talk means nothing when they're dealing with Trump, and they’re going to cave.

This is classic Trump. He creates leverage through bold action, gets everyone's attention, and then negotiates from a position of strength. It's the complete opposite of the weak-kneed approach we saw during the disastrous Biden-Harris years.

The liberal economists and media talking heads who've been predicting economic doom are about to eat crow—again. This is exactly why the American people elected Trump for a second term: to put America first and make deals that benefit American workers, not foreign interests.

So buckle up, folks. The Art of the Deal is alive and well in the White House, and America is winning again. 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CANADA DONALD TRUMP MEXICO TARIFFS TRADE

Recommended

LIVE: President Trump Delivers Must-Watch Joint Address to Congress
The First Lady's Guest List for Tonight Is Fascinating Sarah Anderson
We Have an Update on Dennis Prager Paula Bolyard
How Many Rules of Negotiation Did Zelenskyy Break? All of Them. Victoria Taft
You Won't Believe What's Coming to Texas Stephen Green
Democrats Seem Desperate to Prove That Republicans Are the Adults in the Room Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
‘Coalition of the Willing’: It’s the Iraq War All Over Again!
Democrats Choose Fake Women Over Real Women—Again
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #84: Karoline Leavitt Is Now the Official Sweetheart of This Podcast
Advertisement