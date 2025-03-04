Winning! Trump's Tariffs Just Forced Canada and Mexico to the Bargaining Table

Well, wouldn't you know it? The liberal media and Democrat politicians have been having collective meltdowns over President Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but it looks like the master negotiator is about to chalk up another win for America.

On Monday, Trump slapped a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada. Trump also imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, raising China's rate to 20% as part of his broader trade rebalancing strategy outlined in his 2025 Trade Policy Agenda. And the initial public response was the usual bravado for the public.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swiftly announced plans to implement a 25% tariff on C$30 billion ($20.7 billion) of US goods immediately, followed by an additional C$125 billion ($86.2 billion) in 21 days’ time. “This is a very dumb thing to do,” Trudeau said, in remarks that he said were directed at Trump. “There is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that she would announce retaliatory tariffs on US imports on Sunday, noting at a news conference in Mexico City: “The unilateral decision made by the United States affects national and foreign companies operating in our country, as well as our people.”

Behind the scenes, however, something very different was playing out.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later told Fox Business that Trump might unveil a trade deal with both countries as soon as Tuesday.

“Both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they'll do better,” Lutnick said. “And the president's listening because, you know, he's very, very fair and very reasonable. So I think he's going to work something out with them. It's not going to be a pause, none of that pause stuff, but I think he's going to figure out, you do more, and I'll meet you in the middle some way, and we're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow.”

Lutnick: "Both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they'll do better, and the president is listening because you know he's very very fair and very reasonable. So I think he's gonna work something out with them. It's not gonna… pic.twitter.com/qjzYHzipQr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2025

CNN reports that “a Canadian government source confirmed to CNN that Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc spoke with the US commerce secretary on Tuesday.”

Remember when the left made apocalyptic predictions about Trump's tough trade tactics? You know, that they would destroy our economy and international relationships? How many times do they need to be proven wrong before they admit Trump knows exactly what he's doing?

The leaders of Mexico and Canada apparently didn't get the memo that their tough talk means nothing when they're dealing with Trump, and they’re going to cave.

This is classic Trump. He creates leverage through bold action, gets everyone's attention, and then negotiates from a position of strength. It's the complete opposite of the weak-kneed approach we saw during the disastrous Biden-Harris years.

The liberal economists and media talking heads who've been predicting economic doom are about to eat crow—again. This is exactly why the American people elected Trump for a second term: to put America first and make deals that benefit American workers, not foreign interests.

So buckle up, folks. The Art of the Deal is alive and well in the White House, and America is winning again.