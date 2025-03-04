Trump Reportedly to Make HUGE Announcement in His Speech Tonight

Volodymyr Zelenskyy learned the hard way on Friday that Donald Trump isn't Joe Biden — and you don't make demands of the United States when you're begging for our money.

The Ukrainian president's attempt to strong-arm Trump in the Oval Office backfired spectacularly when he demanded security guarantees in exchange for signing a mineral rights deal in full display of the media. Trump and Vice President JD Vance weren't having it, reportedly "loudly and repeatedly berating Zelenskyy" during a meeting that shocked onlookers.

Vance reportedly hammered Zelenskyy for being "disrespectful" toward the United States, repeatedly demanding he show some gratitude: "Just say thank you."

Trump, never one to mince words, delivered a stark warning: "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War Three." After the meeting, Trump took to social media to publicly rebuke the Ukrainian leader: "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Message received, apparently.

By Tuesday, Zelenskyy was singing a completely different tune. In a remarkable about-face that he posted on X, the Ukrainian president announced: "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer" and that he and his team are "ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

He further groveled, "Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively."

Sources now indicate that Trump and Zelenskyy may sign the mineral rights deal on Tuesday, with Trump planning to announce the agreement during his Tuesday night address to a joint session of Congress. U.S. officials have reportedly been in constant communication with their Ukrainian counterparts since Friday's diplomatic blowup and urging them to convince Zelenskyy to offer Trump an open apology.

The stark contrast between Trump's foreign policy approach and the Biden-Harris administration's pathetic kowtowing couldn't be clearer. Under Biden, Zelenskyy strutted around Washington like he owned the place, demanding endless billions without accountability. Biden and his cronies obliged, treating Ukraine's interests as more important than America's.

Trump, meanwhile, took exactly three days to bring Zelenskyy to heel. No groveling, no blank checks — just America-First diplomacy that gets results.

This isn't just a diplomatic victory for Trump; it's a masterclass in negotiation from a president who wrote the book on deal-making. While the mainstream media will likely frame this as Trump "bullying" Zelenskyy, patriotic Americans recognize the truth: Trump is reasserting American strength on the world stage after four disastrous years of Democrat weakness.

The only question remaining is how much more Trump can accomplish when foreign leaders realize that someone who puts America's interests first is leading again.