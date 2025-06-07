U.K.: Schoolchildren Taught Big Lies to Make What’s Happening to the Country Easier to Take

Britain is in the midst of a once-in-a-millennium transformation. Just as the Norman conquest changed the ethnic and cultural makeup of the people of the British Isles forever, so now, the mass migration of Muslims into the country has already changed the U.K. into a country that Victorian Britons and even World War II veterans would scarcely recognize, and the transformation has barely begun.

Advertisement

Yet Britain was so different within the living memory of so many Britons today that the British establishment has started an all-out effort to convince British citizens that all is well and that what is happening to the country is just business as usual. One key element of this initiative is to convince schoolchildren that the newcomers to Britain are really people who have been there all along, and so no one should get the crazy idea that anything is amiss as the native people of the island are reduced to minority status in their own homeland.

In the service of that endeavor, according to GB News, British “schoolchildren are to be taught that Vikings were ‘not all white’ and some were Muslim, according to guidance from an educational charity urging tutors to abandon ‘Eurocentric’ ideas.” Now, it may indeed be the case that there were a handful of black (Herschel Walker, amirite? But I kid) and brown and Muslim Vikings, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Vikings were described everywhere they went as blonde white men from the extreme north of Europe, and as Christians beginning around a thousand years ago.

Nevertheless, GB News explained that “the Brilliant Club has instructed tutors placed in schools to ditch traditional narratives in favour of a ‘decolonised’ approach that moves subjects away from a Western focus. A guide produced by the charity suggests abandoning the idea that Vikings were a ‘homogenous community of blonde Scandinavians.’”

Advertisement

So what is the point of abandoning that idea in teaching British schoolchildren? The agenda here is to accustom these hapless youths to assuming that the massive recent influx of non-white, non-Christian people into Britain is something perfectly normal, taking place according to a pattern that has been seen in Europe many times before. Framing the issue in racial terms, moreover, eases the way to charging foes of this mass migration and cultural transformation with “racism.”

And so “tutors are told to consider teaching that Vikings were ‘a very diverse group of people’ with ‘diverse religious beliefs.’” Wow, what a remarkable coincidence! That sounds exactly like the Britain of 2025!

The non-white, Muslim Vikings are part of a full-court press in the U.K. to convince Britons that what is happening in Britain today is not at all strange or unusual, and certainly not without historical precedent. And so in 2021, Britain’s Channel 5 cast the black actress Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn, King Henry VIII’s doomed second wife. Every contemporary depiction of Anne Boleyn shows her as white, as virtually everyone in England was white in the sixteenth century.

Nevertheless, Smithsonian magazine decried the “racist overtones” of complaints about Turner-Smith’s casting, even as it admitted that “the real Anne Boleyn wasn’t Black.” In 2023, PBS doubled down on this practice, casting the black actor Danai Gurira as King Richard III. Once again, those who objected were derided as “racist,” but just imagine how shrill the outcry would have been if a white actor had been cast as Martin Luther King.

Advertisement

Related: Has the U.K. Just Signed Its Own Death Warrant?

And in yet another installment of what is apparently a never-ending series of articles designed to make their readers take no pride in their own culture and heritage, the UK’s Guardian in 2020 published a lengthy, breathlessly enthusiastic article entitled: “Looted landmarks: how Notre-Dame, Big Ben and St Mark’s were stolen from the east.” The article says happily: “They are beacons of western civilisation. But, says an explosive new book, the designs of Europe’s greatest buildings were plundered from the Islamic world – twin towers, rose windows, vaulted ceilings and all.”

Plundered! Of course! When has the Judeo-Christian West done anything except steal, oppress, and kill? And note the thrillingly off-handed reference to “twin towers.” The Guardian was practically daring its readers to think about 9/11, and shaming them into associating Islam and Muslims with building twin towers, rather than with tearing them down, and in the process teaching the benighted West everything it knows. How could anyone object to the mass influx of these wise, lovely, cultured people? And really, if we just eradicate “racism,” ethnocentrism, and nationalistic chauvinism, what could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

The establishment media and the leftist intelligentsia in the U.S. as well as the U.K. wants to rewrite history and control the past so it can control the future. You need news you can trust, and that's where we come in. Join PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off!