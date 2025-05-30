West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Well, Well, Well, Look Who the FBI Is Investigating

The mean streets of Seattle and their Antifa shock troops have caught the eye of the FBI. And it's about time someone investigated this continuing criminal enterprise on the West Coast, Messed Coast™— especially after this past week's assault and battery spree on cops and Christians.

Advertisement

Welcome to another edition of your West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week, Oregon's governor doubles down on promises of a consequence-free life for criminals. We learn that San Francisco educrats can't count. L.A.'s PETA chapter is ticked off after the zoo pulled one over on them. And the animal rights group may soon require NVGs for the elk and deer in the Pacific Northwest. Doubt me? Read on.

Let's get started!

Antifa's mayor

The FBI has indicated it will investigate the attack on a Christian group and the cops who came to intervene after a Memorial Day weekend melee in Seattle.

After the attack and outrageous response by Seattle's Mayor Bruce Harrell, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino issued this statement: “We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert. Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion.”

Do you need names? Some of the rioters arrested at the attack over the weekend are Antifa members who were arrested previously in 2020 and 2021 in Portland. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2025

I claimed in this must-read background story, Seattle Attack Offers More Proof That Antifa Thugs Are Just Democrat Anti-Christian Shock Troops, exactly what the title says, and that these anti-Christian attacks are nothing new. Further, after watching these groups for years, I can attest that the Seattle and Portland Antifa groups intermingle and help each other out, as Andy Ngo points out above.

Advertisement

Harrell gave the usual response to a group that gathered this week in a park to hold a worship service, offer personal services such as hair cuts, and feature speakers who called for Christians to stand up for kids against the state's trans agenda. The mayor blamed the people using their right to free speech for Antifa's violence, indicating that they just couldn't help themselves.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™— Woke-Slayer Trump Scores Victory In War on Gas Cars! Gavin Newsom Hardest Hit

Sure, when I'm angry, I just grab my "water" balloons filled with urine and start throwing.

The time, place, and manner were selected by Seattle City Hall with the proviso that the group hold its event in the CHAZ/CHOP zone, aka ground zero of The Summer of Love riots. And when trantifa and others showed up, as they usually do because they love to dress up and play act, violence followed.

It's about ME

After that outrage, on Tuesday, the Christian group protested outside City Hall.

JUST LISTEN: The tolerant left along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell (@MayorofSeattle) should listen to Pastor Ross Johnston's (@revivalistross) personal testimony. He shared it in front of hundreds of people outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday evening. He grew up in a home with a… https://t.co/why5mQFsgM pic.twitter.com/5fOKQNW1hY — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) May 29, 2025

And that's when the mayor played the race card we didn't know he had and didn't care. He doubled down on dumb and played victim.

Advertisement

We will not be intimidated by the kind of fearmongering or divisiveness inspired by the rally … that takes aim at our residents and at Seattle’s second Black and first biracial mayor.

Dude, all you had to do was apologize. But of course, he wouldn't because Christians may not have an opinion outside the far left orthodoxy. Indeed, Harrell provided statements by Seattle pastors denouncing the "hatred" by the Christian group as not part of the city's "values."

Here's an example:

I am among a large group of Christians and Clergy that believe that God is real and LGBTQIA+ people are human beings that deserve to live in the abundance that God intended for all of us to.I support, love, and affirm our Trans and Same Gender Loving siblings because of my faith, and join others in the faith to stand firmly against all forms of bigotry and hate masquerading as Christian values.

No one said trans people weren't human beings, but if you're going to lie for the state, pastor Niemöller, you might want to stick to the facts.

Consequence-free Oregon

The hapless and unfortunately-named governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek, has announced that she has neither the desire nor the money to extradite criminals who committed crimes in her state back to Oregon to face charges.

However, she made one exception. The Oregon Catalyst takes it from there (emphasis added):

After Governor Kotek denied the rounding up a wanted criminal found in Ohio, she faced severe backlash from the public. The criminal was a thief suspect who stole $100,000 from her company, the Eugene Weekly newspaper, causing the newspaper to shut-down and lay-off 10 people. Now the Governor has backtracked. Oregon will now work to extradite the found fugitive to Oregon to face trial. Kotek’s office says this is an exception, not the rule.

Advertisement

San Francisco schools gets "F" in grading

Remember when the San Francisco Asian community members got so upset at the woke school curricula in San Francisco that they helped kick out three of the worst school board members? I do, but it appears that the school board has a bad case of amnesia.

This week, the board was caught red-handed introducing a pilot program to begin a grading system that would allow F-level students to pass. This is similar to Oregon's post-COVID overhaul to hide how little the kids were learning.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Relying on the Kindness of Criminals Is No Way to Be a Cop, Lady

The "Grading for Equity” program was a "voluntary" pilot program that wasn't really voluntary.

As an example, students were allowed to redo tests and essays. Then, to game the system, they changed the 100-point grading scale to reflect that kids who don't show up to school can still "master" the tasks if they can make the grade. Naturally, the "grade" was changed to protect the awful teachers.

An "A" could be awarded for scores as low as 80% (instead of the typical 90% threshold) A "C" could be awarded for scores as low as 41% A "D" could be awarded for scores as low as 21%, which would traditionally be considered a failing grade

No student would receive below 50% for incomplete or missing work in some versions of the plan

Parents weren't told about the "pilot program" (those have a funny way of becoming permanent policy) that dumbs down education for all.

Advertisement

San Francisco Parent Coalition Executive Director Meredith Dodson said, "Like most families, we’re finding out about this for the first time. At the very least, there should be an evidence-based discussion about how this impacts students and families.”

Evidence-based? Absurd.

The tools on the school board scuttled the plan when normal people found out.

Worse than Mississippi

San Francisco is almost as bad as Oregon, and Oregon is worse than Mississippi.

My friend Rob Kremer writes in the Oregon Transformation newsletter that Oregon's education level is so bad that it's worse than Mississippi's. But he explains why. He writes that the much-derided "No Child Left Behind Act" passed in 2002 contained a nugget of goodness.

When George W. Bush's No Child Left Behind Act passed in 2002, it included Reading First, a program that dangled cash to states that adopted the phonics-based methods recommended by the NRP. Most states grabbed the money and did ... well, nothing much. Except Mississippi. They took it seriously, even if progress was glacial at first.

That's right: The kids were taught phonics, and it made all the difference in their learning.

It turns out, when you give kids a way to deconstruct and decode the language, they learn how to read and decode other stuff, too. Weird how that works.

'Tina was a showgirl...'

Animal lovers, especially the grifters at PETA and a group called the "Nonhuman Rights Project," are upset that the L.A. Zoo moved the last two elephants out of L.A. and to Oklahoma, and not to an old folks home for elephants.

Advertisement

"Billy and Tina, the last two elephants that remained at the Los Angeles Zoo, have been relocated to Oklahoma, zoo officials confirmed Wednesday," Fox LA reported.

But, this being L.A. and all, there was a bit of Hollywood in the retelling of the tale in the late-night rendition.

TMZ was the first to report the elephants were removed from their enclosure around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The elephants were then allegedly put into crafts and loaded onto semi-trucks to be transferred to Tulsa. TMZ also reported the elephant exhibit at the LA Zoo was empty on Tuesday, with no keepers, and the electric fence was turned off.

We also learned that "Billy is 40 years old and Tina is 59.… [H]e was born in Malaysia and brought to Los Angeles when he was four years old," the news station reported.

But it's this tidbit that caught my eye: "Tina's history also reveals she was reportedly a circus performer before arriving at the zoo as an adult."

Tina was a showgirl. What a dame.





But, this being Oregon, the next thing you know, PETA will demand deer and elk be outfitted with NVGs to even the score. A Canby, Ore., police officer is in trouble after purloining the cop shop's infrared thermal imaging device and then using it to go hunting. It turns out it's not terribly sporting to hunt deer and elk with fancy technology. Oregonians are up in arms, so to speak. Indeed, Oregon has outlawed using such devices for hunting.But, this being Oregon, the next thing you know, PETA will demand deer and elk be outfitted with NVGs to even the score.



Blowing off a little steam

Advertisement

Hey, dude.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





They haven't ruined everything—yet

So I have been ripping on California a lot lately.



But I cannot and do not deny that California's diversity of natural beauty is unrivaled. From Yosemite, to Big Sur, to Death Valley, to all the places in between it is a SPECTACULAR natural setting.



As a landscape… pic.twitter.com/QWIxCpPzY6 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 11, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



