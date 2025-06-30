Activists Are Targeting ICE Agents’ Families Now

I used to think that one day, the Left would snap out of it and begin acting in a civilized manner again. Opinions are fine, disagreement is fine, and outrage is fine. But somehow, those on the Left keep finding sub-basements under rock-bottom. Many of you know I was raised a Democrat, and there is a mythology that comes with that upbringing. I’m not talking about the trinity of JFK, MLK, and RFK, although that certainly loomed large in my youth.

A whole Arthurian romance sprang up around progressivism, which has become unbelievably vicious in the 21st century. Every thinking person could get behind the Civil Rights Movement, but an old family friend told me once how people spat on him when he returned from his tour of duty in Vietnam. The same people who wanted to bring our boys home had no problem abusing them once they got back. Those folx may have been singing, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are all finally getting together,” but many of them had no problem with violence. To be fair, not everyone who was a card-carrying member of the Age of Aquarius was dangerous, but quite a few were. As the '60s and early '70s became history, the tales grew in the telling. Now we are faced with activists who may have been nourished on those legends, along with propaganda, but also think that the heroes of yore did not go far enough.

Anti-ICE activists are not just content to attack ICE agents and facilities. They are no longer satisfied with tossing bricks and fireworks, breaking windows, tagging everything in sight, and looting sushi joints. On Monday, ICE Director Todd Lyons posted this on X:

Encouraging gangs and others to rise against – or kill – ICE officers is a crime, and you will be prosecuted.



“Is that the issue here, that were upset about the masks; or is anyone upset at the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?” —ICE Acting Director Todd… pic.twitter.com/gJ7cHlq8GZ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 30, 2025

So, the Left is now targeting the families and children of ICE agents. Yes, children.

If you study the history of terrorism, which I had to do for a former job, there was once some semblance of “honor” among terrorists, only in the fact that in days long past, they did not target non-combatants. They might want to scare bystanders, but once upon a time, non-participants were not slated for death. But as time went on, the idea became not just to frighten as many people as possible, but to injure, maim, or kill as many as possible. The message: No one is safe from us, so you had better fall in line if you know what is good for you.

Cudahy, Calif., Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez’s remarks have been seen by just about everyone at this point.

The comments made by the Vice Mayor of Cudahy, CA, Cynthia Gonzalez, are despicable. She calls for criminal gangs – including the vicious 18th street gang—to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement.



This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase… pic.twitter.com/c7yX0xB5o7 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 25, 2025

And the man exhorting his followers to get a gun and kill ICE agents is hardly a surprise, so should we not expect that the movement is targeting families and children?

Some of this is because a social media post provides instant gratification and kudos from one’s peers, and one may come to regret what one said in a moment of passion. Post in haste, repent in leisure, as it were. There is a certain thrill to being a disruptor, and such people enjoy a good adrenaline rush.

There can be a debate about immigration, and perhaps some points could be made for ICE adjusting its approach. But if someone is ready to advocate targeting family members, including children, a good-faith debate is no longer possible. True, not all illegal immigrants are involved in crime, but what do we say to the people of Chicago who were furious that benefits, housing, and facilities that were meant for American citizens in that city went to immigrants? What do we say to the person who commented on a New York Post article who went to culinary school to become a chef, saying that his boss said that he liked him, but "I can get two of them for the price of one of you?" When gang members, drug dealers, sex offenders, and human traffickers are as good as the hard-working immigrant being paid under the table, someone has not just lost their critical thinking skills; they are in danger of losing their humanity.

Legislators like John Fetterman and individuals like James Carville appear to understand that the new Left is a whole different animal that lacks any guardrails. These people are not knights on a noble crusade for justice; they are nascent terrorists who will do more harm than any possible good by the time they are done. The old Democrat guard can fret all it wants. The Left spent years pulling these genies out of the bottles. They aren’t going back in anytime soon.

