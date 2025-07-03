Should John Brennan Be in Prison? This Former Employee of His Says Yes.

Former CIA top dog John Brennan is the poster child for the catastrophically widespread corruption of our intelligence apparatus, or at least of our intelligence apparatus before Donald Trump became president again. If this were indeed a land of impartial justice, and not one in which the prosecution of high-profile leftists would bring so much hysteria that Trump is a fascist dictator-in-the-making, that the firestorm could interfere with the implementation of his agenda, Brennan would be in prison today. That is the assessment of one of his former employees at the CIA, Bryan Dean Wright.

Wright wrote in Fox News on Thursday that Brennan “lied about his use of the discredited Steele dossier.” While telling the media that he didn’t think much of the dossier, which claimed that Vladimir Putin had evidence of compromising behavior Trump supposedly engaged in while in Moscow, Brennan “specifically pushed for the inclusion of the dossier in the ICA,” that is, the CIA’s Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). He did so “despite explicit warnings from his top operational and analytical management that the dossier ‘didn’t meet the most basic [of] tradecraft standards.’ Brennan said he didn’t care.”

Brennan wanted the dossier included because it was a cornerstone of their false claim that Trump had colluded with Russia and gained the presidency with Putin’s illicit help. Brennan was behaving as a cutthroat partisan, not the intelligence professional he was supposed to be.

Wright details more of Brennan’s misdeeds, including his rushing of CIA analysts to produce the ICA so that he could use it against Trump as soon as his first term began. Such analyses "ordinarily can take months to prepare, especially for assessments of such length, complexity, and political sensitivity." In this case, however, Brennan simply “didn’t care.” He wanted to be able to dog Trump from his first day in office, and he needed the ICA to do this.

Once he had the ICA, he did everything he could to make sure that it would be leaked, so as to ensure that it got maximum exposure from the leftist establishment’s propaganda arm, the mainstream media. Wright concludes that Brennan, along with the frankly unctuous former FBI top dog James Comey “and their fellow anti-Trumpers in the U.S. intel community intentionally tried to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump — with a tightly controlled, scripted, rushed, and poorly sourced ICA (and dossier).” And this was bigger than just Trump: “In doing so, they tried to destroy not just President Trump, but also the Republic itself. And that’s why this still matters.”

Brennan and co. didn’t care that America had voted for Trump. They didn’t care that his presidency was an expression of the will of the people. Like all authoritarian leftists, they were sure they knew better than the people. Brennan’s corruption and aid to America’s enemies go back years. Back in 2011, he oversaw the removal of all mention of “Islam” and “jihad” from counterterror training materials, hamstringing efforts to deal realistically with the jihad threat and violating the first and oldest rule of warfare: know your enemy.

As much of a vicious partisan attack dog back then as he proved to be when Trump became president, Brennan was a faithful servant of Barack Obama and his far-left agenda for years. He was, not surprisingly, one of the 51 top “intelligence professionals” who in October 2020 assured the world that Hunter Biden’s laptop, which contained clear evidence of the Biden crime family’s influence peddling as well as of Hunter’s out-of-control debauchery, was Russian disinformation.

The objective was to take the laptop away from Trump as a campaign issue, and it worked: during one of his debates with the president, Old Joe Biden invoked the assessment of the “intelligence professionals” to defuse the story. “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said, lying through his teeth. “Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

Brennan’s lie about Hunter’s laptop echoed his earlier lies about Russian collusion. The statement of the “intelligence professionals” referred to “our view that the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue,” and added that “media reports say that the FBI has now opened an investigation into Russian involvement in this case.” The statement ends with this: “It is high time that Russia stops interfering in our democracy.”

Sheesh. Yeah, it sure is. And it’s also high time that Brennan faces justice for his anti-American actions. But if he ever did, the left would raise such a hue and cry that all their other hysterical fits would look like a philosophical disquisition. Nevertheless, Bryan Dean Wright is 100% correct: John Brennan belongs in the slammer.

