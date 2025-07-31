KDJ Minuteman Update: All the News You Weren't Meant to Hear, Especially the Last Story

Those filthy communists in the Operation Mockingbird have a number of tricks up their sleeves when it comes to keeping we the people uninformed.

They can lie, deceive, use bogus photos, or just not talk about something they don't want us to know about. That's where I come in. If the artfully underhanded Pravda Press is hiding something, I'll make sure you see it. Not just because I believe the truth in media is necessary, but because I will do anything I can to make those blue-haired, they/them scrotum-haters scream into their phones.

Advertisement

Liberal women can reportedly spend thousands of dollars to have a screaming session where they bash sticks in the ground to deal with their emotions.



I saw it so now you have to.



🔊🔊🔊pic.twitter.com/urCDPrsS7z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 20, 2024

The systemic liars at the once-supposedly esteemed New York Times have outdone themselves when it comes to suckling the teat of the globalist cow and lying to their toffee-nosed readers.

The Times ran a piece about a Gazan child supposedly starving, supposedly because of Israel, replete with a heart-tugging photo of a scrawny child who looks as though he could appear in one of those old Sally Struthers commercials.

Why is the New York Times using a photo of Mohammed al-Mutawaaq, a child with a muscular disorder, as the face of famine in Gaza? pic.twitter.com/qwSTWnLi7A — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) July 27, 2025

Shock Warning! It turns out that the child has some serious pre-existing conditions that contributed to his condition. The Times released an "update" to the story on one of its lesser-viewed X sites with less than 90,000 followers, rather than its main profile, with 55 million followers, where the article first appeared.

@ Eyalo365 reveals:

The NY Times published a misleading photo of a “starving child in Gaza” to its main account with 55 Million followers.

But when the truth came out, that the child had a rare genetic disease - not starving, the correction was quietly posted to a side account… https://t.co/FsRIRtkrG3 pic.twitter.com/P9FNo5YFJr — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

REMINDER-O-RAMA! If you don't believe that our nation's mainstream media is in bed with the globalists — and Islam — remember that the Washington Post referred to ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar." The mainstream media is our enemy.

The whitewashed sepulchres at the New York Times, continually extravasating lies for their masters, are impervious to shame.

Like a drunk, liberal woman who screams insults at a comedian who "offended" her, the liberal press can't be disgraced into taming their foked tongues. They just push forward and keep vomitously spewing nonsense. Communists can't be humiliated into silence, but they can be mocked, and that's where we come in.

It's the economy, stupid, and it's exploding

We were told President Donald Trump's tariff plan would lead to Gaza-like starvation here in the U.S. Americans were expected to slaughter one another in the aisles of Dollar Tree for the last can of Dinty Moore Beef Stew.

"Experts" haughtily warned us, through the dubious mainstream media, to expect a recession, if not worse.

FARCE-O-RAMA! Financial "experts" at ABC define a recession "by the shorthand metric of two consecutive quarters of decline in a nation’s inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP," except for that time that the Biden administration did just that, and then the experts turned their Orwelli knob to 11 and changed the definition of the word "recession."

Advertisement

It turns out President Trump's economy is smashing expectations. Now, if that turncoat, Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, would stop working against the nation he is supposed to help, and lower interest rates, the economy would see heights we never thought possible. Yet, like the deep state feculence he is, he didn't do that. Gee, it's almost like he wants to stifle the economy to hurt Trump's economy and us.

Much to the chagrin of the Trump-hating leftoids, the gross domestic product (GDP) exploded by 3% in the last quarter.

The price of gas and eggs is down. The inflation rate is down to 2.7%, a drop from last year's 2.9%. Across the board, the Trump economy is dwarfing that of the serial-sniffing Joe Biden. The tariffs brought in a $26.6 billion surplus in June. That hasn't happened in a couple of decades.

We don't need no stinkin' New World Order.

If you read my musings here at PJ Media or listen to my obnoxiously MAGA, jocundly anti-communist radio show every Monday-Friday from 9:00-11:00 am EST at LINEWSRADIO, you will understand that what I am about to tell you is, in my opinion, an all-hands-on-deck, existential threat to our nation.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union, has agreed to a consociation with the diabolical spalpeens in the communist playground known as the World Economic Forum (WEF) to create a new curriculum for American students.

Advertisement

In other words, American teachers will gavage communism down the throats of our kids and grandchildren.

PINKO-RAMA! The WEF is a group of globalist, sleeveen-soaked communist varlets who live to enslave the planet under a one-world, you-will-own-nothing-and-like-it government.

I highly recommend you take a few moments to watch what the WEF "predicts" for the world by 2030.

The WEF: By 2030...



"You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy."



"The US won't be the world's leading superpower."



"You'll eat much less meat."



"A billion people will be displaced by climate change."



"There will be a global price on carbon."pic.twitter.com/X1jajXnEAH — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 13, 2024

Related: If You Think the Globalists Can't Succeed by 2030, Read This and Think Again

DID YOU KNOW: Agenda 2030 is, unlike Project 2025, a very real, totally-not-to-be-ignored plan by the globalists to take over the world.

WOKE-O-RAMA! I searched the home page of the Agenda 2030 website I posted and found the words "diversity" 16 times, "equitable" 13 times, and "inclusive" 40 times. That's a Cyclopean-sized pile of communist codswallop, all of which spells doom to Western civilization.

Weingarten's agreement to allow the diarrhea people in the WEF to decide the education of our nation's current and future children is a cacodemonic move that will spell disaster for our nation.

Advertisement

We already have gynandromorphic, rainbow-haired teachers conniving to convince our children to go full transamabob and sequester their dangly bits on the altar of "woke." Imagine what will happen if the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-dominated WEF decides what our kids will and will not be taught.

OMEN-O-RAMA! If this maniacal union between the WEF and Weingarten bears fruit, our nation may cease to exist in one generation. American children will be taught to hate the United States, the Constitution, and their parents, and to embrace communism even more than they are being taught now. China's Chairman Mao weaponized roughly 11 million kiddiewinks, some as young as 11, into a violent army, hellbent on destroying everything and everyone considered to be a part of the "old" China, including their own parents. Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been slaughtered by Mao's youthful "Red Guard." It all started by "educating" youngsters. Germany's "Hitler Youth" was also brainwashed into believing Nazi ideals were the way forward. Indoctrinating children is always a top-tier goal of tyrants.

President Trump is going full speed ahead to make America great again. Everything is looking up.

I believe Trump understands that "woke" is a Trojan horse meant to tear down our nation from the inside, and he is ripping into it as best he can. When "woke" dies, we, the people, are less likely to implode. I am betting patriotism will take the day. That said, Americans, now and in the future, will have to fight for our values, liberties, and nation, especially on the home front.

Advertisement

In God I trust; in Trump I believe.

President Trump: "We've gotten rid of the woke. Woke is gone. And I think it's pretty well buried. We're going to make sure it's BURIED." pic.twitter.com/OEV076IPL8 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 30, 2025

This is the part of the article where I typically write something funny to convince you to become a PJ Media VIP warrior. Not today. I am a little cranky about that whole WEF-teaching-our-kids-to-be-filthy-communists thingy.

Tragically, we now live in a country where elected tyrants locked us down over a Chinese virus with a 99.5% survival rate. Roughly 60% of Democrats want us, the unvaxxed, locked in a camp, and another 50% wanted our kids taken away. Our so-called allies in England, Canada, and Australia are attacking their citizens who dare to express opinions that disagree with the state and their dystopian plan. Do you really think it can't happen here?

Free speech will be the first to disappear, followed by those who resist. If that isn't enough to convince you to fight for our Constitutionally insured, God-given rights, I can't imagine what is.

If you are ready to do your part, click HERE. If not, click here and enjoy your future.

I understand money may be tight. Let me see if I can work a little KDJ magic to get you, finally, on board.

"Darling editor. You sure are looking pretty/handsome today. Can you pretty-please throw the new battalion of PJ Media soldiers a discount? We need all hands on deck."

"How about 60% off with the promo code FIGHT?"

Sha-ZAM! Thank you, editor! Did I mention how beautiful/dashing you look today?

It's now or never, folks. Our Election Day victory wasn't the end of the battle; it was merely an opportunity to continue the battle. We may not have another, so FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!