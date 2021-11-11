News & Politics

French Kiss-Off: Macron Leaves Harris Hanging, but Even Trump Got a Peck!

By Athena Thorne Nov 11, 2021 4:59 PM ET
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oof. Kamala’s already reeling from cratering approval numbers, but this had to smart. French President Emmanuel Macron bobbed and weaved to avoid giving the unpopular American VP the traditional kiss on each cheek when they met yesterday:

Related: Is Kamala Harris Still Biden’s Heir Apparent?

Even the much-reviled President Trump rated a smooch when he hosted Macron at the White House in 2018:

 

It’s possible the French president was still feeling jilted after last September’s spat when the U.S. stole Australia’s affection (and submarine contract) from him.

Or perhaps he’s saving himself for leaders who have more influence with the popular set. We’ll have to keep an eye on the situation to see if Macron is frosty to other dignitaries as well, or if he’s just playing hard-to-get with Vice President Harris.

Athena Thorne
Athena Thorne is an award-winning author, coastal conservative, and fledgling journalist who loves to spot patterns in the big picture. Email tips and comments to: [email protected]
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice