French Kiss-Off: Macron Leaves Harris Hanging, but Even Trump Got a Peck!

Oof. Kamala’s already reeling from cratering approval numbers, but this had to smart. French President Emmanuel Macron bobbed and weaved to avoid giving the unpopular American VP the traditional kiss on each cheek when they met yesterday:

Even #Trump got a kiss! Macron avoids giving VP Kamala Harris traditional double cheek greeting as they shake hands at Élysée Palace after relations soured over collapsed $9B submarine deal pic.twitter.com/xlg6LQX3E0 — Hans Solo (@thandojo) November 11, 2021

Even the much-reviled President Trump rated a smooch when he hosted Macron at the White House in 2018:

It’s possible the French president was still feeling jilted after last September’s spat when the U.S. stole Australia’s affection (and submarine contract) from him.

Or perhaps he’s saving himself for leaders who have more influence with the popular set. We’ll have to keep an eye on the situation to see if Macron is frosty to other dignitaries as well, or if he’s just playing hard-to-get with Vice President Harris.