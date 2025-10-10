Somebody Wins the Nobel Peace Prize

The recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize Prize has been announced, and the winner’s initials are not DJT. The Peace Prize this year goes to María Corina Machado, who is a leader of the opposition to leftist dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Machado, according to the Norwegian Nobel top dogs, “keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.”

That’s good. That’s an altogether noble thing to do. But noble doesn’t necessarily mean Nobel. Machado, for all her courageous work, is not a world-historical figure, as she herself is fully aware. Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, was able to get Machado on the phone before the announcement that she had won the prize was made, and said that “it came as a surprise” to the recipient herself.

Edmundo González, another Venezuelan opposition figure who has worked with Machado and is now living in Spain in exile, also got the Nobel laureate on the phone, and posted a brief video of their conversation, in which she said, “I am in shock. I cannot believe it.”

Frydnes, however, did his best to give the impression that there was no reason to be shocked, explaining, "She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Nevertheless, the whole world knows that the primary reason that María Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize is because she is not Donald Trump, and is a reasonably plausible recipient whom Nobel wonks think will help them deflect criticism that they’re a hopelessly politicized organization that would never dream of honoring Trump because the globalist socialist elites consider him to be the focus of evil in the modern world.

After all, Maduro is a leftist leader, right? And Machado opposes him, right? So you see? The Nobel committee isn’t afraid to pick people who oppose the left!

Sure. But Trump was right when he said, “They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me." He was also right when he said Thursday that Barack Obama “got a prize for doing nothing… He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country… Obama was not a good president."

Indeed, and even the far-left USA Today admits that Obama got the Prize “less than eight months into his presidency, when he had achieved little in terms of concrete peace-related policymaking.” He was just a symbol of the kind of leader the international left loved most, far-left and non-white, and so he got the prize.

The politicization of the Nobel Peace Prize has been evident for years. Yasser Arafat won it in 1994 for telling Bill Clinton what he wanted to hear during the concluding of the Oslo Accords, and then going home and resuming the jihad against Israel. Jimmy Carter won it in 2002, when he was 78 years old and doing nothing but nattering on about a passel of leftist causes. Al Gore won it in 2007 for promoting the left’s cherished climate change fantasies. Other recipients, meanwhile, were obscure before they received the prize and are even more obscure today.

There was a time, however, when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on a more straightforward basis. President Theodore Roosevelt won it in 1906 “for his role in bringing to an end the bloody war recently waged between two of the world's great powers, Japan and Russia." Over a century later, however, Trump brought about an end to a bloody war, at least for a time, and the Nobel committee snubbed him.

President Woodrow Wilson got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1919 “for his role as founder of the League of Nations," but Trump, even though he brought Arab states together to make peace with their most hated enemy, Israel, got nothing.

Trump was right. He could get every nation on earth to beat its swords into plowshares and pledge never to make war again under any circumstances, and the Nobel Peace Prize would go to a plumber in Lagos who always had a ready smile. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize demonstrates nothing other than that the left still has hegemony over the international culture.

