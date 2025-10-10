California Ignores Detainer and Releases Serial Criminal Illegal Alien; He Kills 6

A serial criminal removed from the United States multiple times for being an illegal alien and arrested for multiple offenses, including drunk driving, was released last year by the state of California despite a federal detainer. He subsequently murdered six people.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) finally caught up with Beto Cerillo-Bialva in September, but the illegal alien had had numerous encounters with law enforcement before. Unfortunately, however, the legal apparatus simply did not insist on holding him for his crimes, at least in sanctuary-state California.

“This serial criminal killed six innocent souls. Governor Newsom has blood on his hands. This serial criminal should have never been released by California authorities,” mourned Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a DHS press release. “Sanctuary policies protect the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens. ICE will do everything in our power to remove this serial drunk driver, abuser, and drug user from our country.”

Read Also: DHS Vows Accountability as Antifa Plans Aircraft Disruption

In 2024, Cerillo-Bialva was arrested for the third time for driving under the influence, but Gavin Newsom‘s California released him. As noted above, he subsequently killed half a dozen people in a drunk driving incident.

Cerillo-Bialva has been removed from the United States seven times—a felony—and maintains an extensive criminal history including possession of cocaine, three DUIs, driving without a license, and violating a court ordered restraining order for domestic abuse.

Advertisement

This news about Cerillo-Bialva comes just after the announcement that the illegal alien who killed University of South Carolina Student Nate Baker this year in a hit-and-run drunk driving accident was sentenced to only a year in jail.

McLaughlin emphasized how outrageous is the miscarriage of justice: “21-year-old USC student Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Baker was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck driver who fled the scene. The hit-and-run driver, Rosali Isaac Fernandez-Cruz, was in our country illegally and received just 1 year in prison for taking Nate’s precious life. ICE lodged a detainer to ensure as soon as this killer completes his one-year prison sentence that ICE is notified to arrest him and get him OUT of our country.”

BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect arrested for the hit & run crash that killed 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Nate Baker yesterday is an illegal alien who was driving without a license. Columbia PD has charged Rosali Fernandez Cruz w/ hit & run resulting… pic.twitter.com/kDC2NThhdb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 3, 2025

For Our VIPs: Here’s the Legal Basis for Trump’s Arrest Threat to Illinois Dems

Too much of our so-called justice system is now rigged in favor of the worst criminals and against the victims. McLaughlin deplored the series of terrible decisions by authorities that led up to the deadly crash: “Nate was a 21-year-old college student with his whole life in front of him. This monster should never have been in our country and has had a final order of removal since 2018.”

Advertisement

But in all those years, the illegal alien Rosali I. Fernandez-Cruz was not removed, so he was still present in the United States to kill a wonderful young American man. How many Americans have been robbed, raped, assaulted, or killed by illegal aliens who should never have been allowed here in the first place, and many of whom were even previously ordered deported?

The Democrat Party has left a trail of corpses in its wake.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about dangerous Democrat policies, the Schumer Shutdown, and much more. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.