ISIS Threatens to Make Tuesday a Day We’ll Never Forget

Many people assume that the Islamic State (ISIS) is a thing of the past. No one, however, bothered to tell ISIS. On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the jihad terror group promised to make 11/4 a day that New Yorkers will remember the way they remember 9/11.

Advertisement

Announcing “Operation Manhattan Project,” the jihad group began piously: “All praise is due to Allah and may his peace and blessing be upon His Messenger and upon his companions and family.” Praising Allah, however, was by no means all that they had in mind. “We, in the Islamic State,” the communique continued, “would like to express our sincerest excitement and deepest commendation for today’s jihad in New York City and its valiant and righteous martyrs.”

For the Islamic State, “martyrs” are not just those who hold to their faith even to the point of death, but those who take hold of Allah’s promise of a place in paradise to those who “kill and are killed” (Qur’an 9:111). ISIS is threatening major jihad massacres in New York City on Tuesday, ones that will rival 9/11 itself.

“The 11/4 operations,” ISIS proclaims, speaking about attacks that may never materialize as if they have already happened, “have been the most carefully coordinated response to American aggresion [sic] and imperialism launched from the Muslim world since 9/11. We learned from our mistakes made during the operations in Paris and Brussels, and we were able to introduce and deliver Open Source jihad instructions to 109 Muslim brothers living in America who expressed desire to commit or enable today’s jihad.”

Advertisement

ISIS is threatening New York City today. If you still think appeasing terrorists will make them stop, you clearly haven’t gotten the memo. pic.twitter.com/BDmscvKKF0 — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) November 4, 2025

The ISIS message ends with a dig at Orange Man Bad: “Donald Trump takes credit for ‘defeating [the Islamic State]’. We would very much like Donald Trump to know: 11/4 was planned during your administration under the stupid and illegitimate authority of Kash Patel, Pamela Bondi, and John Ratcliffe.” Wait, did James Comey write this?

So will 109 jihadis unleash blood and mayhem on New York City on Tuesday? As of this writing, early on Tuesday afternoon, nothing has materialized as yet. Most likely, the Islamic State jihadis who formulated this threat are trying to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah” (Qur’an 8:60). No actual jihad activity is needed for that; the threat does the job in itself.

But why do this on the day when New York is about to elect a pro-jihad Muslim communist mayor who will work toward giving them everything they want? One possible reason could be that they believe a low turnout will aid Mamdani; as he leads in the polls, a large turnout might indicate that his opponents are coming out in force to defeat him. But if people are too afraid to show up at the polls, then he could coast to victory.

Advertisement

In any case, it’s ironic. Tuesday is the day ISIS picks for its big jihad threat against New York City, and Tuesday is also the day that New York City will very likely elect as mayor a man who supports both the jihad against Israel and the jihad against India. Without having to slit a single throat, the Islamic State jihadis in New York City will likely soon see things start going decidedly their way, with more accommodation for Sharia, more Muslim immigration, and more.

Related: New York, This Is Your Last Warning

For some jihadis, of course, that takes all the fun out of it. It’s the same situation with Israel: the Palestinian Authority has won huge concessions at the negotiating table, while never giving an inch on its determination to see Israel utterly destroyed someday. Hamas, however, is impatient, and finds the Palestinian Authority’s willingness to sit down and talk it all over, and to settle for half a loaf instead of the whole thing, an intolerable willingness to compromise with the infidel. Hamas would rather get its victories at the point of a sword than sit and negotiate.

For many in ISIS, if not all of them, it’s the same thing: They don’t care if someone who shares much of their worldview is the mayor of New York. They’re still committed to jihad for the sake of Allah, which in Islamic theology always refers to violent jihad. After all, the Qur’an says, “Those of the believers who sit still, other than those who have an injury, are not equal with those who wage jihad in the way of Allah with their wealth and lives. Allah has conferred on those who wage jihad with their wealth and lives a rank above the sedentary. Allah has promised good to each, but he has bestowed on those who wage jihad a great reward above that of the sedentary.”

Advertisement

Will Islamic State jihadis claim that “great reward” in New York City on Tuesday?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!