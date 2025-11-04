BREAKING: Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Rogue Judge Boasberg

Matt Margolis | 3:06 PM on November 04, 2025
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) will formally introduce articles of impeachment against radical left-wing U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for what he calls the judge’s “corrupt and unethical” role in the so-called Arctic Frost investigation.

Advertisement

"Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis. He is shamelessly weaponizing his power against his political opponents, including Republican members of Congress who are faithfully serving the American people within their jurisdiction," Gill told Fox News Digital. “Judge Boasberg was an accomplice in the egregious Arctic Frost scandal where he equipped the Biden DOJ to spy on Republican senators. His lack of integrity makes him clearly unfit for the gavel. I am proud to once again introduce articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg to hold him accountable for his high crimes and misdemeanors."

The articles of impeachment accuses Boasberg of authorizing unconstitutional subpoenas and nondisclosure orders as part of the FBI’s Arctic Frost probe, which, of course, was signed off by Special Counsel Jack Smith. These orders targeted Republican members of Congress—including Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marsha Blackburn—while they were engaged in their official legislative duties, violating Article I protections.

Boasberg is also accused of allowing the DOJ to bar AT&T from informing Senator Cruz about a subpoena for his records for at least a year, citing baseless claims that Cruz might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses. The resolution argues Boasberg’s actions directly violated 2 U.S.C. § 6628, which protects Senate offices from such secret orders.

Advertisement

The resolution further alleges that Boasberg enabled politically motivated subpoenas against conservative organizations like the Conservative Partnership Institute and America First Policy Institute, as well as individuals such as Jeffrey Clark, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Jenna Ellis—suggesting the court was weaponized to suppress political opponents.

The resolution concludes that Boasberg’s conduct demonstrates a “pattern of impropriety” and a failure to uphold constitutional limits, making him unfit to serve and warranting removal from office. Amen!

Boasberg has faced mounting criticism for months over his blatantly partisan injunctions against the Trump administration—rulings that many legal experts say have no constitutional foundation. Previous attempts to rein in his judicial overreach and impeach Boasberg earlier this year fizzled out, but this latest effort has real momentum behind it.

ICYMI: Scott Jennings Absolutely Wrecks David Hogg Over the Shutdown and Obamacare

“Judge Boasberg, who was entrusted to sit on the bench, to be impartial and to be nonpolitical, and to basically, um, um, review cases in front of him and determine the constitutionality and the legality of the claims in front of him, he has taken it on his own to be a hyper-partisan judge, going after Republicans, signing off on subpoenas that are unlawful, and he signed off on them just to get his political rivals,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said at a press conference Tuesday. “This is why he needs to be impeached. I commend Congressman Brandon Gill of Texas for leading this effort in the House, to call for articles of impeachment of Judge Boasberg.”

Advertisement

The judiciary was never meant to be a playground for partisan power. Congress has not only the right but the obligation to act. This is a test of whether America’s institutions will defend fairness—or protect corruption that hides behind a robe and a gavel. The House must stand firm and remind the nation that no one, not even a judge, is above accountability.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONGRESS DOJ DONALD TRUMP JUDGES REPUBLICAN PARTY

Recommended

This Looks Like the Smoking Gun in the Case Against James Comey Matt Margolis
Well, Well, Well... Look What They Found in Portugal. Sarah Anderson
VIDEO: Gold’s Gym Just Canceled Real Woman for Standing Up to Naked Man Stephen Green
ISIS Threatens to Make Tuesday a Day We’ll Never Forget Robert Spencer
Election Day 2026: What Happens When the DEMOCRATS Are the Party of Tax Cuts? Scott Pinsker
Londonistan and the Death of Tolerance Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

‘America 250’ Tuesday: Four Women Who Helped America Win the Revolutionary War
Does This Explain Why Democrats Shut Down the Government?
Think Tuesday’s Vote Doesn’t Matter? Wait Till You See Your Power Bill.
Advertisement