BREAKING: Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Rogue Judge Boasberg

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) will formally introduce articles of impeachment against radical left-wing U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for what he calls the judge’s “corrupt and unethical” role in the so-called Arctic Frost investigation.

"Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis. He is shamelessly weaponizing his power against his political opponents, including Republican members of Congress who are faithfully serving the American people within their jurisdiction," Gill told Fox News Digital. “Judge Boasberg was an accomplice in the egregious Arctic Frost scandal where he equipped the Biden DOJ to spy on Republican senators. His lack of integrity makes him clearly unfit for the gavel. I am proud to once again introduce articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg to hold him accountable for his high crimes and misdemeanors."

The articles of impeachment accuses Boasberg of authorizing unconstitutional subpoenas and nondisclosure orders as part of the FBI’s Arctic Frost probe, which, of course, was signed off by Special Counsel Jack Smith. These orders targeted Republican members of Congress—including Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marsha Blackburn—while they were engaged in their official legislative duties, violating Article I protections.

Boasberg is also accused of allowing the DOJ to bar AT&T from informing Senator Cruz about a subpoena for his records for at least a year, citing baseless claims that Cruz might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses. The resolution argues Boasberg’s actions directly violated 2 U.S.C. § 6628, which protects Senate offices from such secret orders.

The resolution further alleges that Boasberg enabled politically motivated subpoenas against conservative organizations like the Conservative Partnership Institute and America First Policy Institute, as well as individuals such as Jeffrey Clark, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Jenna Ellis—suggesting the court was weaponized to suppress political opponents.

The resolution concludes that Boasberg’s conduct demonstrates a “pattern of impropriety” and a failure to uphold constitutional limits, making him unfit to serve and warranting removal from office. Amen!

Boasberg has faced mounting criticism for months over his blatantly partisan injunctions against the Trump administration—rulings that many legal experts say have no constitutional foundation. Previous attempts to rein in his judicial overreach and impeach Boasberg earlier this year fizzled out, but this latest effort has real momentum behind it.

“Judge Boasberg, who was entrusted to sit on the bench, to be impartial and to be nonpolitical, and to basically, um, um, review cases in front of him and determine the constitutionality and the legality of the claims in front of him, he has taken it on his own to be a hyper-partisan judge, going after Republicans, signing off on subpoenas that are unlawful, and he signed off on them just to get his political rivals,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said at a press conference Tuesday. “This is why he needs to be impeached. I commend Congressman Brandon Gill of Texas for leading this effort in the House, to call for articles of impeachment of Judge Boasberg.”

Judge Boasberg was entrusted to be impartial & non-political.



HE FAILED.



He became a corrupt, hyper-partisan hack that signed-off on unlawful subpoenas to target & entrap his GOP rivals.



HE MUST BE IMPEACHED & I stand with @RepBrandonGill in fighting to secure accountability. pic.twitter.com/zVpcSk5Kve — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) November 4, 2025

The judiciary was never meant to be a playground for partisan power. Congress has not only the right but the obligation to act. This is a test of whether America’s institutions will defend fairness—or protect corruption that hides behind a robe and a gavel. The House must stand firm and remind the nation that no one, not even a judge, is above accountability.

