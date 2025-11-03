Think Tuesday’s Vote Doesn’t Matter? Wait Till You See Your Power Bill.

Chris Queen | 11:32 AM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Amy

Across the country, voters will go to the polls on Tuesday. Some of these elections have obvious consequences — the governorship in Virginia and New Jersey, California’s foolish redistricting initiative — and some areas have local races that matter.

Advertisement

Where I live, there are two elections, and they sound like inconsequential races. But they’re vitally important.

Two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission are up for grabs. Before you yawn and dismiss this vote as no big deal, keep in mind that the Democrats in these races are massive Green New Deal supporters, while Republicans Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson are focused on keeping utility costs low for customers across the Peach State.

Even members of Congress are getting the word out about how important these races are.

Advertisement

Early voting numbers are low, especially among Republicans, but that doesn’t mean that the stakes are low. If Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard win, they’ll move to make power bills much higher for Georgians by pursuing idiotic Green New Deal policies that will work against hardworking families.

Side note: It’s telling that the Democrats are running a white man against a black Republican. Race is (D)ifferent when you hold the “wrong” political views.

"The radical left is hoping to achieve three things on Tuesday," Cole Muzio, president of Frontline Policy, told me. "With a victory, they will add two voices pushing Green New Deal policies, two statewide offices to serve as hubs for raising money and building a network, and two case studies to take to George Soros and Hollywood donors for millions of dollars to flip Georgia in 2026. Your vote could save you hundreds of dollars on your energy bills and help keep tens of millions of dollars to re-elect Ossoff and claim the Governor’s Mansion out of the state."

Flashback: The Most Important Election in Georgia Is One That Many Voters Could Overlook

Here’s an example of what left-wing policies will do for customers:

I don’t want my power bills to go up, so obviously, I’m voting for Echols and Johnson. Too many people are willing to let elections like these go by without a second thought — or even a first thought — but it’s these races that affect the bottom line for families more than the high-profile ones.

Advertisement

“These races often fly under the radar, overshadowed by state or federal campaigns, but they are the ones that most directly affect your daily life, writes Terry Fye, who holds office in Stonecrest, Ga. “From setting property tax rates to determining zoning rules and funding local public safety, local government decisions reach you faster than almost anything happening in Washington or Atlanta.”

If you live in Georgia and haven't voted yet, go vote for Echols and Johnson. Heck, if you live anywhere, go vote on Tuesday. It's not just a right; it's a duty, and our vote in the seemingly unimportant races can make a big difference in our everyday lives.

Don’t get caught sleeping on the races that matter most. The Left knows how to win the quiet elections that change your life — from your power bill to your paycheck. Join PJ Media VIP and get the unfiltered truth you won’t hear anywhere else. Become a VIP today for 74% off with the code POTUS47!

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

GEORGIA GOP GREEN ENERGY

Recommended

I'm Sorry, But HOW MANY Illegals Get Food Stamps? Stephen Green
The White House Just Pulled Off an Epic Trolling Masterpiece on the Democrats Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Dems Would Love to Cancel John Fetterman Right About Now Stephen Kruiser
Profiles in Courage, Democratic Edition: Hakeem Jeffries’ Vanishing Backbone Stephen Green
Obama, the Real Deal of Double Standards Eric Florack
Why We Walk Away From Omelas: The Masculine Principle Returns Jamie K. Wilson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Oh Look: Democrats Are Playing the Victim Card Again
Why We Walk Away From Omelas: The Masculine Principle Returns
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement