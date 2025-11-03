Think Tuesday’s Vote Doesn’t Matter? Wait Till You See Your Power Bill.

Across the country, voters will go to the polls on Tuesday. Some of these elections have obvious consequences — the governorship in Virginia and New Jersey, California’s foolish redistricting initiative — and some areas have local races that matter.

Where I live, there are two elections, and they sound like inconsequential races. But they’re vitally important.

Two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission are up for grabs. Before you yawn and dismiss this vote as no big deal, keep in mind that the Democrats in these races are massive Green New Deal supporters, while Republicans Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson are focused on keeping utility costs low for customers across the Peach State.

Reminder to GET OUT AND VOTE! The Public Service Commission races are statewide, which means all eligible Georgia voters can cast a ballot. Early voting ends THIS week!



We’re proud to have endorsed @timechols and @FriendsForFitz, who will fight to keep power and utility costs… pic.twitter.com/KDCDIY7kmi — Frontline Policy (@FrontlineGA) October 29, 2025

Even members of Congress are getting the word out about how important these races are.

There is nothing scarier on Halloween than thinking about Democrats controlling Georgia utilities!



Jennifer and I just voted in Jackson County for both Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson for the two Public Service Commissioner positions up for reelection.



Today is the last day of… pic.twitter.com/2zpf6qQ5MZ — Andrew Clyde (@AndrewClyde_) October 31, 2025

Been on the trail early this morning for an important election coming up Tuesday for @timechols and @FriendsForFitz. Go vote! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/18wwEGShCm — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) November 1, 2025

Early voting numbers are low, especially among Republicans, but that doesn’t mean that the stakes are low. If Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard win, they’ll move to make power bills much higher for Georgians by pursuing idiotic Green New Deal policies that will work against hardworking families.

Side note: It’s telling that the Democrats are running a white man against a black Republican. Race is (D)ifferent when you hold the “wrong” political views.

"The radical left is hoping to achieve three things on Tuesday," Cole Muzio, president of Frontline Policy, told me. "With a victory, they will add two voices pushing Green New Deal policies, two statewide offices to serve as hubs for raising money and building a network, and two case studies to take to George Soros and Hollywood donors for millions of dollars to flip Georgia in 2026. Your vote could save you hundreds of dollars on your energy bills and help keep tens of millions of dollars to re-elect Ossoff and claim the Governor’s Mansion out of the state."

Flashback: The Most Important Election in Georgia Is One That Many Voters Could Overlook

Here’s an example of what left-wing policies will do for customers:

This is exactly what we don't need in Georgia. https://t.co/HGygMESLqN — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) November 2, 2025

I don’t want my power bills to go up, so obviously, I’m voting for Echols and Johnson. Too many people are willing to let elections like these go by without a second thought — or even a first thought — but it’s these races that affect the bottom line for families more than the high-profile ones.

“These races often fly under the radar, overshadowed by state or federal campaigns, but they are the ones that most directly affect your daily life, writes Terry Fye, who holds office in Stonecrest, Ga. “From setting property tax rates to determining zoning rules and funding local public safety, local government decisions reach you faster than almost anything happening in Washington or Atlanta.”

If you live in Georgia and haven't voted yet, go vote for Echols and Johnson. Heck, if you live anywhere, go vote on Tuesday. It's not just a right; it's a duty, and our vote in the seemingly unimportant races can make a big difference in our everyday lives.

