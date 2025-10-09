DHS Vows Accountability as Antifa Plans Aircraft Disruption

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is on alert after Portland Antifa threatened to target aircraft with disruptive laser pointers.

Lasers can damage people’s eyes and disrupt an aircraft’s flight course, which can result in incredibly serious consequences. But that’s exactly what terrorist Antifa aims for. DHS acknowledged an Antifa blog advertisement for “Laser Tag” flagged by multiple X users, emphasizing that attempting to ground federal helicopters by flashing them with lasers is a crime:

Advertisement

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime.



This is incredibly dangerous for the aircraft personnel and for the public’s safety.



Antifa domestic terrorists WILL NOT overrun our cities. We will bust their networks and bring every one of them to justice. pic.twitter.com/zNrfv244ZO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2025

Attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are up 1000%, and Chicago and Portland are focal points of the violence; hence, Donald Trump’ is sending National Guard troops to those blue cities.

Antifa is especially active in Portland. Trump declared Antifa a terrorist organization, but its myriad thugs are still roaming the streets, causing havoc.

Read Also: Here's What We Know About the Alleged Palisades Arsonist

The above mentioned Antifa announcement invited any radical leftist interested in endangering the lives of federal law enforcement to get involved. “Every night for weeks we are forced to listen to the threatening rhythm of helicopter blades as the federal regime spies on us,” Antifa hysterically ranted. “The only limit power knows is our refusal to submit. This Saturday, October 11th, you are invited to fight back. All you need is a laser.”

Advertisement

The announcement also told domestic terrorists how to try to cover their tracks to evade accountability. “Leave home – they can see where the laser is coming from. Go to a park, a field, or some other public place, and once the clock strikes 9 unleash your beam at the cop copter. Mask up. Coordinate with friends to throw a laser party!” the ghoulish announcement added. Nothing like partying by trying to get law enforcement injured or killed.

Antifa ended, “Let’s take back the night together! It won’t take many of us to ground the helicopters!” The Marxist revolution continues, protected by Democrats. As Andy Ngo observed, in Portland Democrat politicians and Antifa have a “symbiotic relationship” that they perceive as mutually beneficial.

Related: Portland Dems and Antifa Have ‘Symbiotic Relationship,’ Says Andy Ngo

Hopefully forewarned is forearmed. Such actions can create severely dangerous situations. Antifa has been using lasers as weapons since at least 2020, based on video from The Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo:

These are the types of high powered lasers rioters have used to damage the eyes of law enforcement. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/Es5bieo2LO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

The problem is that it is hard to track people who might be planning to join the laser party. Unless mass arrests start soon in Portland to deter masked, sneaking leftist terrorists from any more such attacks, they could well occur and occur repeatedly.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about dangerous Democrat ideology, the Schumer Shutdown, and much more. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.